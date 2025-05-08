Curbline Properties Assigned Inaugural Investment Grade Credit Rating

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE: CURB), an owner of convenience centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has assigned the Company a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB’ with a Stable Rating Outlook.

“Curbline’s inaugural investment grade credit rating further differentiates the Company from the largely private investor buyer pool that is active in the highly fragmented but liquid convenience transaction market,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Company’s unique balance sheet, liquidity, and access to capital match Curbline’s business plan as we look to scale the first public real estate company focused exclusively on convenience properties located on the curbline in the wealthiest submarkets in the United States.”

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "CURB" on the NYSE and plans to elect to be treated as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Safe Harbor

