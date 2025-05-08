Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Acquisition of River Valley Pipe

HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries announced today the acquisition of River Valley Pipe LLC (“River Valley Pipe”), a privately-owned pipe manufacturing company located in the Midwest region of the United States.

“We are excited to welcome River Valley Pipe to ADS,” said Scott Barbour, President and CEO of ADS. “This acquisition advances our strategic priority to grow our market leading position through acquisitions in our core stormwater and agriculture drainage markets in key agriculture states of Illinois and Iowa. ADS and River Valley Pipe have a shared commitment to safety, customer service, and operational excellence in the agriculture market. Together, we look forward to building on the significant capabilities of the two companies.”

Headquartered in Lacon, Illinois, River Valley Pipe has manufacturing locations in Illinois and Iowa.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manage the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 64 manufacturing plants and 35 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

About River Valley Pipe

River Valley Pipe, LLC is a leading Midwestern manufacturer of high-performance corrugated plastic pipe systems serving the agriculture market. Founded in 2015, River Valley Pipe built a strong reputation for reliability, speed, and hands-on support by focusing on responsive customer service, durable products, and long-term customer partnerships. Operating from two strategically located production facilities in Illinois and Iowa, the company has earned the trust of contractors, distributors, and end-users across the region.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; our ability to protect against cybersecurity incidents and disruptions or failures of our IT systems; our ability to assess and monitor the effects of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics on our business and operations; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; our ability to appropriately address any environmental, social or governance concerns that may arise from our activities; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.