Neurology Center of New England Witnesses Over 156% Increase in Patient Payments With eClinicalWorks and healow Payment Services

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that the Neurology Center of New England, the largest neurological care center in Massachusetts, is successfully utilizing eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant and healow® Payment Services. The center implemented healow Pay™ and healow Statements at the beginning of the previous year and reports a staggering 156% surge in all patient payments in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Additionally, the eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant helps the practice to swiftly match faxed documents to the appropriate patient records with over 95% accuracy rate. This allows the practice to save time and streamline workflows.

“We started the practice 10 years ago, and we’ve been with eClinicalWorks since day one. We use eClinicalWorks across all ancillary departments, including physical and speech therapy. Additionally, healow Pay has significantly increased our revenue and proven to be a game-changer for our practice,” said Kate Sciore, VP of operations at the Neurology Center in New England. “With healow, patients can now pay faster through the app or website, and sometimes they make payments even before receiving the statements. healow statements facilitates more transparency to patients; they know exactly what they’re paying for.”

Regarding the Image AI Assistant, she said, “We receive over 160 faxes daily. Now, with Image AI, all of the faxes are being analyzed and processed by the end of the day without delays in patient registrations or orders. What used to take us five hours now takes us less than an hour. We can now answer phone calls faster and check-in patients quickly for appointments. This helps reduce the administrative burden for our staff and improves our customer service.”

The innovative AI solution automates document recognition and links incoming faxes to appropriate patient records—the staff simply reviews and approves the match. The timeliness of having analyzed the reports before the patient visit allows providers to have all the important patient information at their fingertips, facilitating improved decision-making at the point of care.

“At eClinicalWorks, we strive to develop innovative solutions to automate routine tasks, reduce administrative burden, and improve healthcare,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “By harnessing advanced AI-powered solutions in healthcare like Image AI Assistant, we can save valuable time and resources and enhance clinical efficiencies across the nation.”

About The Neurology Center of New England

Located in Massachusetts, The Neurology Center of New England is a comprehensive neurological care center devoted to the diagnosis, care and management of patients with neurological diseases and syndromes. The center manages patients with conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, migraine and other headache syndromes, Parkinson’s disease, neuropathy, seizure disorders and epilepsy, dementia and memory disorders, numbness, and spasticity/dystonia. For more information, visit neurocenterne.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.