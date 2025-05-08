Crypto.com Exchange Joins Lynq, the Real-Time Yield-Bearing Settlement Network, as a Launch Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynq, the real-time, yield-bearing settlement network for digital assets, today announced that Crypto.com Exchange, the world’s leading USD support exchange by spot market volume, has joined the network as a launch partner. The Crypto.com Exchange now becomes the first digital asset exchange to integrate with Lynq and will help accelerate adoption for Lynq, alongside other launch partners including B2C2, Galaxy (TSX: GLXY), and Wintermute.

The Crypto.com Exchange, established in 2019 and launched in the U.S. in 2024, is offered for advanced, VIP and institutional users, and provides users a technologically advanced crypto trading platform featuring deep global liquidity and ultra-low latency. The Crypto.com Exchange is a truly comprehensive offering - including spot trading, margin trading, derivatives, OTC trading, and more.

“Crypto.com ranks among the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, and we are honored to have the Crypto.com Exchange join the consortium,” said Jerald David, President of Arca Labs and leader of the consortium. “This partnership is a natural progression in our mission to deliver an efficient and scalable settlement solution that addresses the specific needs of institutional clients in the digital asset industry.”

“Joining Lynq aligns with Crypto.com’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering greater efficiency within the digital assets ecosystem,” said Eric Anzaini, President and COO at Crypto.com. “We believe that Lynq will offer significant benefits to the institutions we serve, and we are proud to be the first digital asset exchange to leverage this technology.”

Through this integration, Crypto.com will allow its institutional clients to more seamlessly and efficiently fund their trading accounts and offramp to the settlement platform with one click.

Additionally, Crypto.com will gain access to a network of digital asset market participants that enable real-time settlement and the ability to earn yield on assets on the platform. Lynq’s Yield-in-Transit functionality maximizes capital efficiency and sets a new standard for institutional settlement.

Lynq aims to address the unique challenges of digital asset settlement, including market fragmentation, counterparty risk, and evolving regulatory frameworks, while returning yield to institutional clients. Lynq operates within a legal framework that leverages tZERO’s Broker-Dealer and Special Purpose Broker-Dealer licenses as well as Arca’s Registered Investment Adviser and Delaware Trust. This innovative architecture, paired with Tassat’s widely adopted, real-time blockchain infrastructure, provides clients with segregated account security, transparent proof of reserves, and broad ecosystem connectivity, all on a familiar and trusted platform.

In addition to the launch partners, Lynq’s consortium includes Arca Labs, Avalanche, Tassat Group, tZERO Group, and U.S. Bank.

To learn more about Lynq and join the network, please visit https://lynq.network.

About Lynq

Lynq is a broker-dealer operated, real-time settlement utility powered by a tokenized treasury fund custodied at a special purpose broker-dealer. Developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, and supported by a syndicate of leading digital asset and tradfi institutions, Lynq offers clients a scalable and inclusive settlement service on a proven end-to-end platform. Built by the industry, for the industry, Lynq delivers yield and transparent proof of reserves within a bankruptcy-remote architecture that minimizes counterparty risk. Lynq’s patent-pending Yield-in-Transit technology enables users to maximize earned interest even during settlement operations, driving unprecedented capital efficiency. Yield is calculated by the fund administrator, Ultimus Fund Solutions. For more information, please visit https://lynq.network.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 140 million customers worldwide and is an industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation. Learn more at https://crypto.com.