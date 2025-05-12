TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InventoRR MD Inc. announced its AbClo, an open abdomen management and closure system, has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on review of AbClo from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

InventoRR MD Inc. Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for AbClo, an Open Abdomen Management and Closure System.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“We are excited that AbClo has been accepted to the Vizient Innovative Technology Program and look forward to working with Vizient to continue AbClo’s adoption and growth across their provider-client network. The Vizient Innovative Technology contract is a meaningful piece of validation for the potential impact AbClo brings to patients, surgeons and hospitals across North America.”

Chris Bass, CEO of InventoRR MD Inc.

AbClo represents a paradigm shift in the management and closure of intentionally left open abdomens, being the only non-invasive and preventative closure system on the market. By shifting away from reactive, invasive surgical techniques and devices, AbClo empowers hospitals and physicians to further improve patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.

In line with the Quadruple Aim in Healthcare Improvements, AbClo reduces patient length of stay, average surgical procedure volume and overall complication rates; helping improve hospital efficiencies and lightening provider workload. As a benefit of these improvements, AbClo works to save thousands of dollars in spending on materials, ICU stay and re-admission billing.

“After a review of AbClo, Vizient’s client council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to InventoRR MD Inc.” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

InventoRR MD Inc. is a medical device manufacturer specializing in innovative devices in the trauma and acute care surgery field. Our flagship product, AbClo, is improving outcomes and promoting efficiencies in open abdomen management and recovery. With a strong base in academia and practical surgical experience, InventoRR MD brings innovative products to market with a focus on improving patients and physician experiences in complex surgeries.