Verifyle and the National Behavioral Health Association of Providers Partner to Protect Patients and Providers from the Threat of Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file sharing and information exchange, today announced a partnership with the National Behavioral Health Association of Providers (NBHAP). NBHAP is a leading and unifying voice of addiction-focused treatment programs, providing education and advocacy for those in the behavioral health and addiction treatment industries. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, messaging and digital signatures technology for all NBHAP members beginning in May of 2025.

"Protecting patients' personally identifiable information, especially when it relates to their treatment, is a top priority for our organization," said Pete Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of NBHAP. "Our partnership with Verifyle gives our members and their patients and colleagues a secure way to share their treatment-related documents and other personal information. Verifyle is the perfect choice for our members because of their strong commitment to the privacy and security of their users."

"Healthcare information is particularly vulnerable to cybersecurity threats because it can be far more valuable to malicious actors than other types of personal information," said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. "This new partnership will help NBHAP members keep their data secure while they collect the required documents and other personal and medical information from their patients."

According to the 2024 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, healthcare organizations face the highest average breach costs at $10.93 million per incident, with breaches taking nearly 10 months to identify and contain.

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data elements, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each individual document and thread.

About NBHAP

The National Behavioral Health Association of Providers (NBHAP) represents behavioral health professionals and addiction treatment centers across the United States. As a premier industry organization, NBHAP advocates for higher standards of care, provides continuing education opportunities, and promotes evidence-based practices in addiction treatment. NBHAP serves thousands of members nationwide who are committed to improving patient outcomes and advancing the behavioral health field through collaboration, research, and professional development.