Operation HOPE Partners with Right Management to Provide Job Search Skills and Interview Preparation Services to HOPE Clients

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping low and moderate-income Americans thrive in an ever-changing economy, today announced a three-year partnership with Talent Solutions Right Management, a global talent management provider of outplacement, coaching, and assessment solutions and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), to provide Operation HOPE clients with resume writing guidance, interview preparation and job search skills at no cost. This partnership will further enhance Operation HOPE’s longstanding commitment to helping individuals take control of their financial futures by adding job search support to its existing coaching programs on credit and money management, small business development, homeownership, and more.

Right Management’s commitment to Operation HOPE and membership in “The 1865 Project,” an initiative aimed at growing and scaling the impactful work of Operation HOPE in communities across the U.S., will give HOPE clients access to programs ranging from application and resume development to job search skills and interview preparation. Right Management’s workshops will provide actionable resources and tools to support clients as they take the next step in owning their careers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Right Management, a world-class provider of career management solutions. At Operation HOPE, we have always been committed to providing the resources and tools necessary to help individuals from all backgrounds—particularly those from underserved communities—achieve financial stability and prosperity,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. “This partnership strengthens our mission by adding critical job search and interview preparation coaching to our suite of services. By empowering our clients with the expertise and support needed to navigate today’s job market, we are helping position them for the kind of success they have always dreamed of. Together with Right Management, we are helping to create lasting, positive change in the lives of those who need it most.”

“We are proud to partner with Operation HOPE, an organization that shares our dedication to empowering individuals and fostering economic stability,” said Karel van der Mandele, Senior Vice President for Right Management. “This collaboration is a testament to Right Management’s commitment to providing impactful career management solutions that can transform lives.”

Right Management, as a part of ManpowerGroup, believes that meaningful and sustainable employment has the power to change the world. Partnering with Operation Hope in this way aligns with the organization’s Ready for Work focus, centered around supporting individuals in developing work readiness skills.

“By integrating our expertise with Operation HOPE’s comprehensive financial coaching programs, we are creating a powerful synergy that will help individuals navigate the job market with confidence and achieve their career aspirations,” added Beth Linderbaum, Senior Vice President of Delivery. “Together, we are making a meaningful difference in communities across the nation, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Talent Solutions Right Management

Talent Solutions combines our leading global offerings—RPO, TAPFIN-MSP and Right Management—to help organizations address their complex workforce needs. Talent Solutions leverages our deep industry expertise and understanding of what talent wants to provide end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. Right Management is our global offering for outplacement, coaching, assessments, and career mobility. Right Management’s human touch, trusted expertise and scalable solutions power careers and propel organizations to new heights. For more information, visit right.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.