-

Smiths Detection Awarded Contract by DAEP to Provide Cutting-Edge Checkpoint Screening Technology for Dubai International Airport (DXB)

original Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) to deliver state-of-the-art checkpoint screening solutions across all terminals at Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) to deliver state-of-the-art checkpoint screening solutions across all terminals at Dubai International Airport (DXB)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies, has been awarded a contract by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) to deliver state-of-the-art checkpoint screening solutions across all terminals at Dubai International Airport (DXB). This initiative marks a significant step in advancing security operations and enhancing the passenger experience at one of the world’s busiest airports.

“As part of this contract, Smiths Detection will provide its latest, most advanced technologies for checkpoint screening, including the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model-S, an industry-leading computed tomography (CT) screening system," said Smiths Detection President Jerome de Chassey. "We are proud to be awarded this contract, and the deployment of this cutting-edge technology will significantly enhance both the security and efficiency of passenger screening processes.”

The new systems, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities, offer superior image resolution, automatic detection, and quicker, more accurate threat identification. These innovations will contribute to a seamless travel experience while ensuring the highest standards of safety for all passengers.

DAEP continues to lead the way in adopting innovative technologies that improve operational efficiency and security. The introduction of advanced screening solutions aligns with its ongoing commitment to providing a secure, seamless, and world-class airport experience.

Smiths Detection’s innovative approach to airport security is backed by decades of expertise in delivering solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the aviation industry. Their cutting-edge technology will continue to shape the future of air travel, ensuring safe and secure skies for millions of passengers worldwide.

For more information on Smiths Detection’s advanced airport security solutions, please visit: www.smithsdetection.com.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in the development and delivery of advanced security technologies, providing solutions that ensure safety and security in a wide range of applications including airports, borders, and critical infrastructure. Smiths Detection’s product portfolio spans from screening systems and chemical detectors to mobile solutions that enhance security across diverse environments.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

FTI Consulting
Tom Hufton/Matthew Young/Liam Gerrard
sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Smiths Detection
Corrina Gee, Head of Communications
Corrina.Gee@smithsdetection.com
+44 (0)79 0970 9811

Industry:

SMITHS DETECTION

LSE:SMIN
Details
Headquarters: Watford, Herts, UK
CEO: - -
Employees: 2200
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:

FTI Consulting
Tom Hufton/Matthew Young/Liam Gerrard
sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Smiths Detection
Corrina Gee, Head of Communications
Corrina.Gee@smithsdetection.com
+44 (0)79 0970 9811

More News From SMITHS DETECTION

Smiths Detection Secures Deal to Supply SDX 6040 Systems to Major Cruise Lines

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, and a business of Smiths Group plc, today announces it is to supply SDX 6040 X-ray inspection systems to a number of major cruise lines. With thousands of people and large quantities of cargo coming onboard, screening systems are vital in helping detect weapons, explosives, drugs, and other prohibited items hidden in luggage or supplies. The SDX 6040 offers the best image quality...

Smiths Detection and Deepnoid expand Security Screening Capabilities through new Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security Screening, has signed an agreement with Deepnoid, a Korean specialised AI software company led by CEO Choi Woo-Sik, to test AI integration within its security screening systems. Deepnoid’s AI technology will undergo rigorous testing with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040-2is carry-on baggage X-ray scanner, with future trials exploring its potential in Computed Tomography (CT) screening to incre...

Smiths Detection lightweight chemical detectors (LCD) selected by Japan Ministry of Defense

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies is to supply LCD 4 personal chemical detectors to the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD) for deployment via its Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF). Following an extensive and competitive product evaluation by the JMOD, the LCD3.3 and LCD 4 were chosen for their exceptional performance and flexibility. Easy integration into the JMOD system were also key selection factors. “The JMOD’s de...
Back to Newsroom