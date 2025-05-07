IonQ Announces Plans for First Space-Based Quantum Key Distribution Network

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today announced plans to launch a global space-to-space and space-to-ground satellite quantum key distribution (QKD) network, highlighting its ambitions to be the first company to have both a quantum network and quantum computer in space. To facilitate development of this network, IonQ has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Capella Space Corporation, a signals platform leader for top-secret government and commercial applications. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Building on IonQ’s recent acquisition of Qubitekk, a leading quantum networking company, and ID Quantique, SA, a global leader in quantum-safe networking and quantum detection systems, and IonQ’s recently announced memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Intellian Technologies, Inc., a global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, the acquisition of Capella will deepen and accelerate IonQ’s quantum networking leadership. The acquisition will also expand IonQ’s quantum computing partnerships with US top-secret agencies through Capella’s Facility Security Clearance.

“We have an exceptional opportunity to accelerate our vision for the quantum internet, where global Quantum Key Distribution will play a foundational role in enabling secure communications,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ. “Through our announced acquisitions of Lightsynq and Capella today, and the work we’ll do with Intellian, IonQ is well positioned to lead the next-generation quantum internet.”

QKD secures communications by leveraging quantum technologies to ensure that encryption keys cannot be intercepted or copied without detection. Historically, QKD has been limited to deployment at smaller distances. By leveraging long-distance quantum repeaters from Lightsynq combined with Capella’s top-secret signals capabilities, IonQ expects to build global quantum-secure networks.

“Space is the next frontier for IonQ’s leadership in quantum computing, quantum networking, and ultra-secure environments,” said Frank Backes, CEO of Capella. “Quantum technologies have the potential to revolutionize space-based operations by enabling ultra-secure communications that transmit data to and from platforms with unmatched security. Capella’s advanced platform and proven constellation will integrate with IonQ’s quantum capabilities to enhance analytics, sensors, and security to bolster commercial applications and global defense and intelligence missions.”

This acquisition will strengthen IonQ’s position in advancing quantum networking technologies that are essential for building the quantum internet and supporting infrastructure development in the space economy. It will also build on recent defense and intelligence momentum, including a quantum networking contract with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) and agreements with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to deploy a quantum networking system at its Rome, New York, facility. Additionally, IonQ recently signed a $22 million partnership with EPB, a leading energy and communications provider in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to launch the nation’s first quantum computing and networking hub.

Upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Capella Space will become a wholly owned subsidiary of IonQ. Capella will use its advanced sensing capabilities, among other assets, to support the development of sovereign-grade intelligence capabilities that fuse orbital sensing, quantum computing, and secure networks for an AI-augmented Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) stack for the U.S. and allied governments. Following closing of the transaction, CEO of Capella, Frank Backes, will lead IonQ’s quantum-space initiatives.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor to IonQ. Citi is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Freshfields LLP is serving as legal advisor to Capella Space.

