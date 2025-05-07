The LA Kings and Splitero Expand Strategic Partnership to Support Homeowners Across Southern California and Beyond

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two-time Stanley Cup Champions the LA Kings and Splitero, the financial technology company that provides homeowners better options to access home equity, are renewing and expanding their strategic partnership. The multiyear renewal agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, reinforces Splitero’s role as the LA Kings’ Official and Exclusive Home Equity Partner, marking their shared commitment to serving Southern California homeowners with accessible, debt-free financial solutions. Additionally, the enhanced relationship provides Splitero with new opportunities for fan engagement, impactful education, and brand integration at a time when demand for smarter home equity options is at an all-time high.

“Splitero represents the kind of partner we value—innovative, consumer-first, and deeply invested in making a difference,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “Together, we’re offering fans more than entertainment, we’re delivering real value, and we’re excited to grow this partnership for seasons to come.”

With interest rates remaining high, inflation impacting everyday costs, and traditional credit tightening, many homeowners—especially in expensive markets like Los Angeles—are looking for alternative ways to access cash without sacrificing historically low mortgage rates locked in during prior economic cycles. This partnership comes at a pivotal time, offering thousands of Kings fans access to a powerful, underutilized financial tool: their own home equity.

With Splitero, fans are offered a differentiated alternative to traditional home equity loans or lines of credit. Through its innovative Home Equity Investments (HEIs), the company provides homeowners with a lump sum of cash in exchange for a portion of their home’s future value—without requiring monthly payments, interest, or income verification. Its proprietary Maturity Match™ model aligns the HEI term with the homeowner’s remaining mortgage timeline, offering unmatched flexibility to repurchase their equity share at any point within the term, penalty-free.

As the Official and Exclusive Home Equity Partner of the LA Kings, Splitero will be prominently integrated across multiple touchpoints during the NHL season. Fans can expect to see the brand featured on static dasherboards, LED ribbon boards, scoreboard halo signage, and digitally enhanced dasherboards during all home games at Crypto.com Arena, as well as during select nationally broadcast matchups. The company will also be embedded into the Kings’ social media presence through recurring branded content, including the team’s “Kings Keys” feature.

Headquartered in San Diego and operating in 13 states, California is Splitero’s home base and one of its most important markets. With Los Angeles County representing its largest metro market, the expanded partnership gives Splitero a powerful platform to reach equity-rich, cash-constrained homeowners through one of the region’s most passionate and loyal fanbases.

“This renewed partnership is about more than visibility—it’s about impact,” said Michael Gifford, CEO and founder of Splitero. “With so many local homeowners sitting on record-high equity and facing today’s financial pressures, this partnership with the LA Kings gives us an incredible platform to raise awareness and offer a smarter solution. The Kings have been a phenomenal partner, and we’re thrilled to continue building on our momentum together.”

With U.S. home equity reaching a record $35 trillion, and more than $11.5 trillion currently accessible, nearly 48% of U.S. homeowners are considered equity-rich—yet many are unaware of alternative ways to access that wealth. This continued partnership aims to change that through community engagement and education.

Beyond signage, the partnership includes deeper experiential components. Splitero will participate in the team’s Fan Fest, offering hands-on fan engagement opportunities before select home games. A co-branded sweepstakes campaign will also roll out during the season, giving fans the chance to win unique prizes, while further aligning the brand with unforgettable experiences.

“Splitero has a timely offering, a clear message, and a community-first approach,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “This renewal reflects the success of our first year in partnership and the strength of our alignment between mission and market. We look forward to connecting more of our loyal fans with their incredible offerings at a time when it matters most.”

ABOUT SPLITERO

Splitero is a financial technology company that provides homeowners with better options to access their home equity. Founded by real estate veterans, Splitero provides a lump sum of cash in exchange for a share of the home's future value. Splitero can help homeowners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington access their equity with no additional monthly payments or new debt. For more information, visit www.splitero.com.

ABOUT THE LA KINGS

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.