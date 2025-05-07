-

Cleveland Clinic to Partner with Regent Surgical for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Collaboration will enhance access to surgical care for patients in U.S. markets

original

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Clinic today announced a partnership with Regent Surgical to develop ambulatory surgery centers that enhance access, streamline care delivery, and provide support for physicians and care teams.

“Ambulatory surgery centers provide an important setting for health systems to expand access to surgeries, and to be more efficient in the delivery of services,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair. “Regent's capabilities in managing and operating ambulatory surgery centers will enable us to focus on continuing to provide the highest quality care for our patients and will enhance our ability to grow and offer that care to more patients.”

Ambulatory surgery centers offer an alternative to traditional hospital-based care. Surgeries performed at ASCs require patients to only spend a short amount of time recovering at the center, after which they return home to complete their recovery. ASCs offer convenient access for patients who need surgical care.

Regent works with health systems to develop, manage and operate surgery center partnerships with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care. Cleveland Clinic and Regent will work together to develop future ASC locations in U.S. markets. Cleveland Clinic is the majority owner of the joint venture and will have branding on all ASCs.

“We’re proud to partner with Cleveland Clinic to deliver long-term value for patients, physicians, and the communities they serve,” said Travis Messina, chief executive officer of Regent. “Together, we will create accessible, patient-centered surgical environments that emphasize both clinical excellence and compassionate care.”

Founded in 2001, Regent Surgical has established itself as a leader in outpatient care delivery. The company operates and manages ASC locations in partnership with leading health systems across 13 states, focusing on enhancing care quality, improving patient experience, and driving operational excellence.

Contacts

Ellis Metz
emetz@jarrardinc.com
865-805-0090

Industry:
Regent Surgical LogoRegent Surgical Logo

Regent Surgical

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Ellis Metz
emetz@jarrardinc.com
865-805-0090

More News From Regent Surgical

Mass General Brigham Announces Collaboration with Regent Surgical

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mass General Brigham has announced a collaboration with Regent Surgical (“Regent”) to improve access and reduce costs for patients in New England by creating new MGB ambulatory surgery center (ASC) capabilities. The collaboration is designed to improve patient outcomes by providing more timely, accessible, and affordable high-quality care, driven by a shared focus on investing in and supporting physicians, infrastructure, and services. According to the Massachusetts Hea...

Regent Surgical Expands C-Suite to Support Surgery Center Partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regent Surgical (“Regent”), a leading partner to health systems and physician practices, specializing in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), has expanded its c-suite, appointing Kendall Hagood as Chief Commercial Officer and promoting Riley Orr to Chief Operating Officer. “The addition of Kendall and Riley to our leadership team represents further investment in our commitment to excellence and to being a true, additive partner...

Regent Surgical Announces Greg Miller as Chief Human Resources Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regent Surgical, a national leader in ASC partnerships with preeminent health systems and physician practices, has announced Greg Miller as its Chief Human Resources Officer. Miller’s 35 years of experience span all aspects of human resources, from talent acquisition to organizational effectiveness. Prior to joining Regent, he served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at AccentCare and held leadership positions at United Surgery Partners International,...
Back to Newsroom