Cleveland Clinic to Partner with Regent Surgical for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Clinic today announced a partnership with Regent Surgical to develop ambulatory surgery centers that enhance access, streamline care delivery, and provide support for physicians and care teams.

“Ambulatory surgery centers provide an important setting for health systems to expand access to surgeries, and to be more efficient in the delivery of services,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair. “Regent's capabilities in managing and operating ambulatory surgery centers will enable us to focus on continuing to provide the highest quality care for our patients and will enhance our ability to grow and offer that care to more patients.”

Ambulatory surgery centers offer an alternative to traditional hospital-based care. Surgeries performed at ASCs require patients to only spend a short amount of time recovering at the center, after which they return home to complete their recovery. ASCs offer convenient access for patients who need surgical care.

Regent works with health systems to develop, manage and operate surgery center partnerships with a focus on increasing access to high-quality care. Cleveland Clinic and Regent will work together to develop future ASC locations in U.S. markets. Cleveland Clinic is the majority owner of the joint venture and will have branding on all ASCs.

“We’re proud to partner with Cleveland Clinic to deliver long-term value for patients, physicians, and the communities they serve,” said Travis Messina, chief executive officer of Regent. “Together, we will create accessible, patient-centered surgical environments that emphasize both clinical excellence and compassionate care.”

Founded in 2001, Regent Surgical has established itself as a leader in outpatient care delivery. The company operates and manages ASC locations in partnership with leading health systems across 13 states, focusing on enhancing care quality, improving patient experience, and driving operational excellence.