Cyberlux and OKSI Advance UAS Capabilities for GPS- and RF-Denied Environments

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with OKSI (Optical Knowledge Systems, Inc.) to enhance unmanned aerial system (UAS) operations in GPS- and radio frequency (RF)-denied environments.

This collaboration integrates OKSI’s cutting-edge OMNISCIENCE™ autonomy suite into Cyberlux’s latest UAS platforms, delivering robust navigation and target acquisition capabilities without reliance on traditional GPS or RF communications. Key features include:

OMNInav: A GPS-denied navigation module providing precise, drift-free positioning through multi-modal sensor fusion.

OMNIseek: Advanced automatic target detection and recognition, enabling rapid identification of targets in complex environments.

OMNIlocate: Provides Category I/II target coordinates in denied environments, facilitating accurate targeting.

OMNItarget: Offers terminal guidance capabilities for precision engagement.

These integrated systems are designed to support sustained operations in contested areas where GPS and RF signals are compromised, ensuring mission success through autonomous decision-making and adaptability.

“This partnership with OKSI represents a critical advancement in our mission to deliver next-generation autonomous capabilities to the warfighter,” said Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. “By integrating OKSI’s OMNISCIENCE™ suite into our UAS platforms, we are enabling reliable operations in the most challenging, signal-denied environments and redefining the tactical edge of unmanned systems.”

Cyberlux and OKSI anticipate initial product demonstrations in Q3 2025, showcasing the enhanced UAS capabilities to potential defense and commercial clients.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation is a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, specializing in unmanned aerial systems, tactical lighting solutions, and innovative technologies designed to meet the needs of military, government, and commercial clients.

About OKSI

OKSI (Optical Knowledge Systems, Inc.) is at the forefront of artificial intelligence and optical system innovation, delivering advanced solutions in navigation, target recognition, and decision-making across diverse operational scenarios.

