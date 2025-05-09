A Revolution in Pre-Workout Supplements

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--d9 Designs, a trailblazer in caffeine innovation, has partnered with Nutrabolt, a market leader in pre-workout supplements under the C4® brand and maker of one of the fastest-growing performance energy drink brands in the United States, C4 Energy®. This exclusive licensing deal marks a groundbreaking step in the fitness supplement industry, bringing the first-ever commercial application of d9’s cutting-edge technology to market.

Deura9™ (d9-Caffeine) is a novel form of caffeine that leverages deuterium technology to provide longer-lasting, smooth, crash-free energy —a safe, naturally occurring, heavier form of hydrogen—resulting in distinct differences and enhancements while maintaining its fundamental similarity to caffeine.

Under the agreement, Nutrabolt will have exclusive rights to utilize d9 Designs’ patented Deura9™ (d9-Caffeine) in the powdered pre-workout supplement space, reinforcing its position as an industry leader. This partnership aims to enhance performance, maximize results, and redefine the consumer experience with pre-workout products.

With national distribution through GNC, this collaboration ensures that fitness enthusiasts across the country will have access to the launch of Nutrabolt’s first product containing Deura9™ (d9-Caffeine), C4 AlphaBomb™.

“Our partnership with Nutrabolt marks a pivotal moment in bringing powerful new technology to market,” said Jeff Wren, Co-CEO at d9 Designs. “Deura9 is a breakthrough in caffeine innovation, and with Nutrabolt’s leadership in performance nutrition, we’re delivering a next-generation energy experience to consumers.”

“Deura9 is one of the most significant innovations I’ve encountered in nearly two decades in the industry,” said Chris Lockwood, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Nutrabolt. “From the moment we reviewed the data, its billion-dollar potential was clear. We acted quickly to secure an exclusive agreement, giving us a competitive edge and the opportunity to integrate Deura9 across our entire brand portfolio, starting with C4 AlphaBomb.”

As the industry continues to evolve, this collaboration is set to redefine what athletes and fitness enthusiasts can expect from their pre-workout supplements.

About Deura9™:

Deura9™ (d9-caffeine) is a breakthrough in caffeine science, engineered for longer-lasting energy, improved absorption, and smoother effects without the crash. Deura9™ is the first new form of caffeine ever developed and provides the same rapid stimulatory effects as ordinary caffeine, but last 3X+ longer and minimizes unwanted byproducts of caffeine metabolism. Deura9™ is a registered trademark of Lennham Pharmaceuticals, Inc. under exclusive license to d9 Designs Inc. Deura9™ is covered by multiple issued patents. See http://www.d9designs.com/patents

About d9 Designs

d9 Designs is a consumer products manufacturer focused on commercializing the use of Deura9™(d9-caffeine), a Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) food ingredient, in food, beverage, and cosmetic applications. Learn more at d9designs.com

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers and communities around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit nutrabolt.com.