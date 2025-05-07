AEye and LITEON Confirm Production of First Apollo Units from New Manufacturing Line

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has successfully produced the first Apollo lidar sensors from the LITEON manufacturing line in Taipei, Taiwan. This achievement is a key milestone as AEye positions Apollo for high-volume production. Designed to detect objects at highway speeds at an exceptional one-kilometer range, Apollo is redefining the standards of automotive safety and performance of autonomous mobility.

AEye CEO Matt Fisch said, “We recently announced that we were working with our automotive Tier 1 manufacturing partner, LITEON, to ramp up the Apollo production line. Today, I am pleased to share that the line is now operational with the first customer-ready units completed. Automotive OEMs demand the highest-level product quality and consistency that can only be delivered at scale by seasoned automotive suppliers. Thanks to our partnership with LITEON, we are able to deliver Apollo sensors to OEMs with the utmost confidence.”

LITEON has effectively utilized its advanced industrialization capabilities to show it can deliver Apollo lidar units at scale. Designed to complement AEye’s capital-light business model, LITEON’s delivery of Apollo units represents a significant achievement in the companies’ collaboration. This partnership underscores the strengths of both companies in producing innovative and high-quality products. Both LITEON and AEye look forward to continuing their collaboration to bring next-generation lidar solutions to the market.

About Apollo

Apollo is the first product in AEye’s 4Sight™ Flex next-generation family of lidar sensors and delivers best-in-class range and resolution in a small, power-efficient, low-cost form factor. Apollo supports options for integration behind the windshield, on the roof, or in the grille, which enables OEMs to implement critical safety features with minimal impact to vehicle design. Apollo is believed to be the only 1550 nm high-performance lidar capable of behind the windshield integration and capable of detecting vehicles and other objects at distances beyond one kilometer.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

About LITEON

LITEON Technology Corporation (2301.tw) was established in 1975. As a pioneer of LED in Taiwan, it is the first electronics company listed on TAIEX. Over the past 50 years, LITEON has secured a strong position in the global market with its leading opto-electronic and power management technology. As it successfully ventures into power supply for computing, optoelectronics, auto electronics, 5G, and AIoT in recent years, LITEON aspires to power its mid and long-term development with green data center, clean mobility, and efficient infrastructure as its growth engines. Given the environmental and climate change worldwide, LITEON started to follow relevant global initiatives 20 years ago to develop next-generation products that meet sustainability requirements in collaboration with the suppliers, fulfilling its social responsibilities with concrete actions.

