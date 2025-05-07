LambdaTest Partners with MacStadium to Power AI Workloads on Apple Silicon

ATLANTA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has announced its partnership with MacStadium, the industry-leading private Mac cloud provider enabling enterprise macOS workloads, to accelerate its AI-native software testing by leveraging Apple Silicon. With its AI-native testing agent, KaneAI, LambdaTest is transforming test automation by helping teams plan, create, and evolve end-to-end software testing, all using natural language. LambdaTest also has an AI-native test orchestration platform called HyperExecute to optimize execution, enhance software quality, and accelerate release velocity. To scale its AI-native platforms, LambdaTest is leveraging MacStadium’s secure cloud infrastructure to run AI workloads on Apple Silicon, enhancing performance and efficiency for production environments.

LambdaTest’s decision to partner with MacStadium stems from the need for high-performance computing resources tailored for AI-driven applications. Apple Silicon, known for its superior performance and efficiency in AI workloads, provides the ideal environment for LambdaTest’s advanced AI testing capabilities. A MacStadium customer since 2017, LambdaTest knows that by integrating MacStadium’s cloud infrastructure, it can ensure seamless deployment, scaling, and execution of its AI-native solutions without compromising speed, security, or reliability.

This collaboration enables LambdaTest to deploy large language models (LLMs) on Mac machines powered by MacStadium, leveraging open-source AI models customized for software testing. With this move, LambdaTest enhances test automation efficiency, enabling enterprises to achieve faster and more accurate testing outcomes. By migrating AI workloads in-house, LambdaTest enhances performance, reliability, and control over its testing ecosystem. MacStadium’s enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, designed for business-critical applications, ensures data protection and seamless AI deployment. The transition also reduces reliance on third-party infrastructure, allowing greater cost-effectiveness and operational control.

“As LambdaTest leads the way in applying generative AI to testing, MacStadium is proud to provide the high-performance Mac infrastructure that powers these innovations,” said Ken Tacelli, CEO of MacStadium. “Together, we’re showcasing how reliable, scalable infrastructure is essential for supporting the next generation of AI-driven applications.”

As AI-native testing becomes the industry standard, LambdaTest’s partnership with MacStadium positions it at the forefront of this transformation. By leveraging cutting-edge cloud computing resources, LambdaTest is ensuring scalability, security, and efficiency in AI-powered software testing.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

Browser & App Testing Cloud: Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute: An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

KaneAI: The world’s first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

About MacStadium

MacStadium provides enterprise cloud solutions specifically designed for macOS, simplifying Mac for business through orchestration, automation, virtualization, and customization. With a focus on performance, security, and reliability, MacStadium empowers organizations worldwide to develop, test, and deploy their business-critical applications on Apple hardware everywhere.

For more information, visit macstadium.com