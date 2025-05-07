Majesco and Vertex Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Tax Solutions for Disability Claims and Absence Management

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader in cloud insurance software solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Vertex Inc., a global provider of indirect tax technology solutions. This partnership introduces the Majesco ClaimVantage solution utilizing Vertex tax expertise, delivering a transformative tax solution designed to empower customers with a comprehensive, seamless, and automated tax calculation solution for disability claims and absence management.

Since 1978, Vertex has been at the forefront of tax technology, helping businesses with tax determination and compliance. Respected for its expertise in complex tax systems, the company offers businesses the confidence to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex Payroll Tax, a SaaS-based solution, calculates gross-to-net payroll tax deductions for the U.S. and Canada, helping businesses simplify complex tax calculations.

“As a leading payroll engine supporting the payroll needs of over 33 million employees, we are excited to welcome Majesco into the Vertex Payroll family,” said Michael Schuster, Principal Product Manager at Vertex Inc. “We look forward to collaborating with their team and delivering accurate, reliable tax calculations to their clients.”

The integration of Vertex’s payroll tax engine into Majesco ClaimVantage solutions offers Canadian carriers and third-party administrators (TPAs) a robust, seamless tax calculation and payment solution as part of their disability claims and absence management workflows.

Key Highlights of the ClaimVantage with Vertex Solution:

Robust Tax Solution: With integration from an industry leader in indirect tax and compliance, Majesco now offers seamless and more accurate tax calculations for disability claims and absence management.

With integration from an industry leader in indirect tax and compliance, Majesco now offers seamless and more accurate tax calculations for disability claims and absence management. Out-of-the-Box Plug and Play: As a pre-built integration, the implementation of the ClaimVantage with Vertex solution is quick and straightforward, enabling seamless integration into existing systems with minimal disruption.

As a pre-built integration, the implementation of the ClaimVantage with Vertex solution is quick and straightforward, enabling seamless integration into existing systems with minimal disruption. Always Up to Date: With Vertex’s continual tax content updates, tax parameters are automatically refreshed, helping ensure that payment calculations align with the latest specifications and regulations.

Benefits of the ClaimVantage with Vertex solution:

Accuracy: The integration helps ensure tax calculation accuracy for customers, with no need for annual updates – keeping all calculations aligned with current specifications.

The integration helps ensure tax calculation accuracy for customers, with no need for annual updates – keeping all calculations aligned with current specifications. Efficiency: Claims teams benefit from automated tax calculations, improving operational efficiency and reducing manual errors.

Claims teams benefit from automated tax calculations, improving operational efficiency and reducing manual errors. Simplicity: The effortless nature of the integration helps ensure a seamless experience for users, streamlining operations with minimal setup.

“Majesco is thrilled to introduce the ClaimVantage with Vertex solution, a transformative partnership that enables customers with a comprehensive tax solution,” said Ray Law, SVP & GM, Product at Majesco. “By integrating Vertex’s advanced tax technology, our customers’ claims teams can achieve unparalleled efficiency and benefit from a simple, streamlined implementation. As we move forward with this powerful partnership, we’re excited to see how it will positively impact our customers’ operations.”

Majesco plans to extend the Vertex integration to U.S. customers later this year, making the Vertex tax solution the new standard for users, offering a more streamlined and efficient experience for claims and absence management.

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&AH insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what is next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from MGAs, greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers and reinsurers, rely on Majesco’s intelligent SaaS platforms solutions, with GenAI powered insurance data analytics, of core, data, analytics, distribution, underwriting, loss control, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 1000+ successful implementations and 90% of our customers in the cloud we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.