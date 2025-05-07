NICE and ServiceNow Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Customer Service Fulfillment Across the Enterprise

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2025, a strategic partnership with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, to deliver end-to-end, fully automated customer service fulfillment. The partnership leverages NICE’s industry-leading AI-powered customer service automation platform with the ServiceNow AI Platform and Customer Service Management (CSM) solution to provide organizations with a turnkey, AI-powered framework that connects front, middle, and back-office operations, optimizing every customer service interaction for enhanced efficiency and improved experiences.

By combining industry-leading AI capabilities from both companies, NICE and ServiceNow are bringing together real-time customer service automation and enterprise workflow management to eliminate operational silos that traditionally plague customer service delivery. Organizations can now seamlessly connect front-office customer interactions with middle and back-office fulfillment processes through a single, integrated platform. This convergence enables businesses to deliver faster resolutions, reduce service gaps, optimize agent productivity, and ultimately transform fragmented customer journeys into cohesive, satisfying experiences.

“Many businesses face the challenge of fragmented systems and siloed workflows that hinder efficiency and the experience they provide to their customers. By bringing together NICE’s AI-driven customer service automation and ServiceNow’s robust AI platform, we’re enabling businesses to streamline their operations and deliver fully automated customer service fulfillment. This unified approach will improve both customer and employee experiences, delivering greater value for all,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE.

“Organizations are under increasing pressure to meet rising customer expectations while reducing operational costs. By integrating NICE’s CCaaS and WEM capabilities with the ServiceNow AI Platform, we’re unifying real-time customer engagement with enterprise workflow automation,” said Michael Ramsey, GVP, Product Management, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow.

The partnership leverages both companies’ AI and automation capabilities in a unified CX framework to drive productivity, improve quality assurance and maximize outcomes:

Unifying AI-powered customer engagement: Seamlessly connect ServiceNow’s rich customer data with NICE’s engagement intelligence to match every customer with the optimal agent in real time. AI evaluates sentiment, intent, history, and SLAs to dynamically route ServiceNow chats and cases across front and back-office teams. This unified, intelligent routing system increases customer satisfaction, drives revenue growth, and ensures efficient service resolutions that benefit both customers and agents.

Unifying AI-powered customer engagement: Seamlessly connect ServiceNow's rich customer data with NICE's engagement intelligence to match every customer with the optimal agent in real time. AI evaluates sentiment, intent, history, and SLAs to dynamically route ServiceNow chats and cases across front and back-office teams. This unified, intelligent routing system increases customer satisfaction, drives revenue growth, and ensures efficient service resolutions that benefit both customers and agents.

Enhance workforce productivity with AI-powered support:

Elevate quality through continuous proactive optimization: Drive continuous quality improvements across customer service, product experiences, and operations with AI-powered insights as they happen. AI analyzes interactions in real time to detect trends and compliance gaps, automatically triggering actionable workflows in ServiceNow. This intelligence ensures every customer interaction fuels operational excellence – enhancing service accuracy, optimizing processes and continuously improving business performance.

“Workflows and automations, even when powered by AI, can stall if they only exist in a silo. Together, NICE and ServiceNow are breaking down barriers that so often get in an organization’s way when working to deliver a fully integrated service experience,” said Liz Miller, VP & Principal Analyst with Constellation Research. “This partnership streamlines every service request from start to finish, turbocharging service delivery, improving operational efficiency and elevating customer satisfaction to new heights. It also unlocks the opportunity to best orchestrate the hand-off of experiences across sales, marketing and service, intentionally connecting these critical workflows into a true enterprise-wide team sport we call customer experience.”

“We’re excited to help our clients realize the potential of the NICE and ServiceNow partnership to transform the way they deliver customer experience. With AI-powered automation driving end-to-end workflows from front to back-office tools and platforms, in what we call Experience Fulfillment, we see a future where every service interaction is faster, smarter, and more connected,” said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital.

Availability

Please contact your AE for currently available integration options. Target availability of the new offering is Q4 2025.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

