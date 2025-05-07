ServiceNow and AWS Announce Bi-Directional Data Integration and Automated Workflow Orchestration

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2025 – Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a new solution designed to help customers unify and act on enterprise data more efficiently through new, bi-directional data integration and automated workflow orchestration. The solution – part of the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network ecosystem – will unlock real-time insights, increase AI driven actions, and create seamless enterprise data unification.

This solution addresses the critical need to break down data silos across IT, operations, customer service, and more. By unifying enterprise datasets on demand, businesses gain holistic, actionable intelligence that powers automated workflows and data-driven decisions. Organizations can bring Amazon Redshift data into ServiceNow with Workflow Data Fabric’s zero copy connector to enrich workflows and decision-making, while also integrating ServiceNow data into AWS for advanced analytics, machine learning (ML), and deeper insights. The innovation also accelerates AWS-derived insights – including anomaly detection, predictive analytics, and risk alert – to automatically trigger ServiceNow workflows. This provides a direct, real-time link between insights and action, whether for incident response, customer service resolution, or supply chain optimization. The result is a consistent and responsive digital backbone for modern enterprises, accelerating innovation while reducing manual effort.

“At ServiceNow, we believe AI is only as powerful as the underlying data,” said Gaurav Rewari, senior vice president and general manager, Data & Analytics, at ServiceNow. “With real-time access to the critical data AWS delivers, we’re enabling AI-driven insights to seamlessly power workflows – turning data into meaningful business outcomes. Together, we are helping customers break down data siloes and accelerate AI transformation at scale.”

“Our customers want faster ways to turn data into automated outcomes,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. “By joining forces with ServiceNow, we’re giving them a robust, secure way to unify data in real-time, harness AWS analytics, and instantly execute workflows on the ServiceNow platform.”

An enhancement to ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric capabilities, Workflow Data Network is a new ecosystem of data platforms, applications, and enterprise tools that unifies business and technology data across the enterprise. Through partnerships with leading AI and data platforms like AWS Redshift, customers can activate ServiceNow workflows directly within these ecosystems, bridging the gap between insights and action, and ensuring they can harness the full potential of their data. The zero copy integration will be available soon and will give customers the ability to combine the power of the AWS Cloud with the ServiceNow AI Platform to power their businesses with AI.

"As a long-time user of both AWS and ServiceNow, this bi-directional data integration is a game-changer for us," said Ray August, EVP and President at DXC Technology. “This ability to seamlessly connect our data on Amazon Redshift with the ServiceNow platform using zero copy unlocks powerful AI-driven insights, enabling us to make faster, smarter decisions, and drive significant business outcomes across our organization.”

Availability

Businesses interested in exploring this joint solution can learn more and request early access.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

©2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.