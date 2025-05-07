Blend Expands Product Suite with Business Deposit Account Opening

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions, today announced the launch of its Business Deposit Account Opening solution, now available as part of Blend’s unified Consumer Banking Suite.

With this addition, financial institutions can now serve both consumers and businesses through a single, omnichannel platform that also supports personal loans, credit cards, auto loans, and home lending—helping financial institutions streamline operations, strengthen customer loyalty, and accelerate deposit and lending growth.

“Whether serving consumers or businesses, the best experiences are simple, fast, and connected—across every channel," said Srini Venkatramani, Head of Product, Technology, and Client Operations at Blend. "With Blend’s unified platform, financial institutions can deliver seamless, digital-first onboarding that deepens relationships from the very first interaction."

One Platform for Business & Consumer Deposit Growth

Today, many financial institutions rely on multiple, disconnected systems to support deposits, personal loans, credit cards, auto loans, and home lending—leading to fragmented customer experiences and operational inefficiencies.

Blend’s Business Deposit Account Opening solution addresses this challenge by bringing consumer and business deposit onboarding together on a single platform. It supports all business types and structures—including sole proprietors, LLCs, partnerships, corporations, and nonprofits—and is purpose-built to meet the needs of small businesses seeking fast, frictionless access to banking services.

With features like pre-filled applications, co-owner invites, built-in Know-Your-Business (KYB) and compliance checks, and full omnichannel support, Blend removes onboarding friction and enables real-time collaboration between applicants and bankers. Financial institutions can deliver consistent, modern experiences across digital, branch, and contact center channels.

Key Benefits of Blend Deposit Accounts include:

Simplify onboarding across products — Onboard business and consumer deposits, auto loans, credit cards, and auto loans on one platform—creating a consistent experience for both customers and staff.

— Onboard business and consumer deposits, auto loans, credit cards, and auto loans on one platform—creating a consistent experience for both customers and staff. Deliver deeper customer engagement — Strengthen relationships by surfacing cross-sell opportunities, including the ability to onboard beneficial owners as members when opening business accounts.

— Strengthen relationships by surfacing cross-sell opportunities, including the ability to onboard beneficial owners as members when opening business accounts. Boost banker productivity — Empower teams with automation and integrated tools to deliver seamless experiences across digital, branch, and phone—freeing them to focus on customer relationships, not paperwork.

“This new solution demonstrates Blend’s commitment to ongoing innovation,” Venkatramani added. “We continue to partner with some of the country’s leading financial institutions to co-create the future of banking.”

For information on Blend’s Business Deposit Account Opening, visit blend.com/deposit-accounts.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc., (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Better banking starts on Blend. To learn more, visit blend.com.

