Advocating for Children with Dyslexia: Film Screening of Left Behind and Expert Dyslexia Panel to be held May 20, 2025, at Gorton Center in Lake Forest, IL

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join us for a powerful evening of storytelling and advocacy at a special documentary screening of Left Behind on Tuesday, May 20th from 6:30–8:00 p.m. CT at the Gorton Center in Lake Forest, IL. The event will feature a post-film panel discussion with leading experts, presented in partnership with Everyone Reading Illinois (ERI) and Suite Escape. To register, click here.

Left Behind was directed by Anna Toomey, an Emmy Award-winning Producer, and chronicles the historic and emotional true story of a group of determined mothers who challenged the status quo to establish the first public dyslexia school in New York City—the largest school district in the United States. In addition, they are planning additional sites for this type of school to better support and guide parents of dyslexia children.

Their fight shines a much-needed spotlight on the daily struggles faced by families navigating public education systems that often overlook children with dyslexia. The film is a moving call to action, raising critical awareness of a learning difference that affects 1 in 5 children and the urgent need for literacy reform across the country.

Following the screening, attendees will hear from a panel of experts from Everyone Reading Illinois, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing evidence-based reading instruction and dyslexia advocacy. The panel will explore how we can better support early identification of reading challenges, effective reading intervention, and teacher training grounded in the science of reading. In addition, dyslexia support and resources available for families will also be covered.

Panelists include:

Shira Schwartz , ERI President-Elect, veteran educator, educational advocate, and contributor to the Illinois Literacy Plan and Dyslexia Handbook

Anne Lundberg , ERI Board Member, Head of Distribution at Armitage Partners, and parent of a dyslexic child

Karla O'Brien, ERI Board Member, Dyslexia Trainer at SLANT System® for Structured Language Training, and Executive Director for Professional Development at Classmates Educational Group

Don’t miss this inspiring and educational event—be part of the growing movement to support literacy, inclusion, and equal opportunity in education for all children.

To register, please visit: https://suite-escape-f309.mykajabi.com/offers/L7hMu9zS/checkout