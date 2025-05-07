Sinclair, ATP, WTA, and U.S. Based Tennis Tournaments Announce Groundbreaking Sponsorship Partnership

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair, one of the nation’s leading media companies, and its subsidiary Tennis Channel, the U.S. media home of tennis, announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the ATP, WTA, and participating U.S. based tennis tournaments.

The agreement creates a seamless solution for brands to engage with tennis fans wherever audiences consume the sport, including onsite, on-air and online, allowing for a continued brand narrative across the season. For the first time, sponsors will have access to both the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour calendar of events in the United States, and all of Sinclair’s Tennis Channel properties—including Tennis Channel, TennisChannel 2 (FAST), the Tennis Channel app and website, and other digital platforms—under a single, comprehensive sponsorship package. Verizon has entered into a multi-year agreement, securing category exclusivity in the 5G wireless space.

The initiative was crafted through Sinclair’s Tennis Enterprises by JR McCabe, Chief Business Officer, Consumer Products and Eric Welles, Chief Digital Monetization Officer, in collaboration with Sinclair’s partners at the ATP, WTA and Tournament partners.

“By delivering a unified opportunity for advertisers to connect with fans throughout the season of tennis, Sinclair is redefining how brands engage with audiences,” said McCabe. “This marks another step in Sinclair’s ongoing expansion beyond traditional broadcasting, reinforcing our commitment to providing customized, innovative solutions for partners.”

Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: “This partnership with Verizon is a big step for the ATP. It’s our first-ever telecommunications partner, which says a lot about the momentum behind tennis right now. It’s also a great example of how we’re shaping partnerships in new ways—built for brands looking for a single entry point into the sport. Verizon is a household name with deep credibility, and their investment in our sport will help bring tennis closer to fans across the U.S.”

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “This innovative partnership is a shining example of how we can work together across tennis to create value for partners. Just a few weeks after the launch of a bold new brand identity for the WTA, it is great to be taking yet another positive step for women’s tennis by welcoming Verizon to the WTA’s partner portfolio.”

“We’ve spoken to many marketers and there was a consistent theme to the challenges of the fragmentation of the sport. This concept will revolutionize ways brands can access tennis, similar to the way other professional leagues operate with their rights partners,” said Welles. “Verizon is an ideal partner, as they have led the way across many of the leagues in bringing together their brand with the respective sport and unlocking unprecedented experiences for the fans.”

Participating U.S.-based ATP and WTA tour events: ATX Open (Austin, Texas), Delray Beach Open (Fla.), BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells, CA), Miami Open presented by Itaú, Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship (Houston), Credit One Charleston Open, Mubadala Citi DC Open (Washington), Cincinnati Open, Tennis in the Land powered by Rocket (Cleveland) and Winston Salem Open presented by Truist Bank and Flow Automotive.

“Working across both the ATP and WTA audience is a huge opportunity, and to include the US based events on both Tours is a game-changer. JR and Eric were relentless in their pursuit of this incredibly strategic partnership. Tennis has a powerful audience especially when we can pull all of these assets and events under one umbrella. I greatly appreciate the effort the Tennis Channel team put forward, along with the patience and belief that the Tournaments showed in our broadcast partner,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director, Cincinnati and Charleston.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD/ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net

About the ATP:

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As governing body of the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About the WTA

The WTA is the original game-changer for women’s sport. Founded in 1973 by the visionary Billie Jean King, the WTA was created to build equal opportunities for women in tennis, and we’ve been breaking boundaries ever since. Today we’re the powerhouse of women’s professional sports, uniting athletes in fearless competition and bringing people together through the love of tennis. The Hologic WTA Tour shares the thrill of every serve, rally and match point with an audience of more than one billion around the world. Players compete for PIF WTA ranking points in tournament arenas on six continents before the season hits its peak at the WTA Finals, where the best singles and doubles superstars battle to be crowned as year-end champions. Our ambitions go well beyond the court. We are champions for our 1,600 incredible athletes and drivers of change through advocacy and action for women’s health and empowerment across the globe. Rally the world: wtatennis.com

WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, has a mission to fuel the growth of professional women’s tennis. Established in partnership with CVC Capital Partners in 2023, it aims to further elevate the profile of women’s tennis, improve the product for fans and accelerate commercial growth for the benefit of players, tournaments and everyone involved in the sport. In its first full year of operation, WTA Ventures increased revenue by 25%, setting a new record for the WTA’s commercial revenue.

