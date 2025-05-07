Blue Yonder Announces Partner Award Winners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder’s partners play an important role in delivering digital supply chain strategies that transform customer operations. That’s why Blue Yonder is proud to announce the winners of its annual Partner Awards, which recognize exceptional partner success over the past year.

This year’s winners are:

Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year: Shipium

Shipium Edge Program Partner of the Year: Renovotec

Renovotec Technology Partner of the Year : Microsoft

: Microsoft Industry Partner of the Year : Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company

: Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company Global LSP Partner of the Year : Netlogistik

: Netlogistik Global Manufacturing Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Deloitte Global Retail Partner of the Year: Parker Avery Group

Parker Avery Group Transformational Partner of the Year: EY

EY Supply Chain Execution Partner of the Year : Open Sky Group

: Open Sky Group Planning Partner of the Year: Plantensive

Plantensive GTM Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Deloitte APAC Partner of the Year: Lenovo

Lenovo LATAM Partner of the Year: Netlogistik

Netlogistik EMEA Partner of the Year: Strategix

The winning partners expanded Blue Yonder’s market reach, facilitated the development and delivery of innovation, and accelerated joint customers’ efforts to digitally transform their supply chains. By guiding customers to select, implement, and extend the right Blue Yonder solutions, these partners helped logistics, manufacturing, and retail customers achieve increased operational performance and higher levels of agility. This, in turn, provides them with a greater return on their investment in Blue Yonder solutions, ultimately strengthening their market position.

"Our partners offer market leading guidance, deliver cutting-edge technological solutions, and ensure successful implementations, allowing our customers to accelerate time-to-value and enhance their business processes,” said Webb Armentrout, corporate vice president and general manager, Global Partners, Blue Yonder. "The recipients of this year's Partner Awards leveraged their deep technological expertise and domain knowledge, alongside outstanding delivery capabilities, to help our customers meet their business goals and exceed consumer expectations. Congratulations to all the winners!”

