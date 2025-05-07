-

Blue Yonder Announces Partner Award Winners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder’s partners play an important role in delivering digital supply chain strategies that transform customer operations. That’s why Blue Yonder is proud to announce the winners of its annual Partner Awards, which recognize exceptional partner success over the past year.

"The recipients of this year's Blue Yonder Partner Awards leveraged their deep technological expertise and domain knowledge, alongside outstanding delivery capabilities, to help our customers meet their business goals and exceed consumer expectations."

This year’s winners are:

  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year: Shipium
  • Edge Program Partner of the Year: Renovotec
  • Technology Partner of the Year: Microsoft
  • Industry Partner of the Year: Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company
  • Global LSP Partner of the Year: Netlogistik
  • Global Manufacturing Partner of the Year: Deloitte
  • Global Retail Partner of the Year: Parker Avery Group
  • Transformational Partner of the Year: EY
  • Supply Chain Execution Partner of the Year: Open Sky Group
  • Planning Partner of the Year: Plantensive
  • GTM Partner of the Year: Deloitte
  • APAC Partner of the Year: Lenovo
  • LATAM Partner of the Year: Netlogistik
  • EMEA Partner of the Year: Strategix

The winning partners expanded Blue Yonder’s market reach, facilitated the development and delivery of innovation, and accelerated joint customers’ efforts to digitally transform their supply chains. By guiding customers to select, implement, and extend the right Blue Yonder solutions, these partners helped logistics, manufacturing, and retail customers achieve increased operational performance and higher levels of agility. This, in turn, provides them with a greater return on their investment in Blue Yonder solutions, ultimately strengthening their market position.

"Our partners offer market leading guidance, deliver cutting-edge technological solutions, and ensure successful implementations, allowing our customers to accelerate time-to-value and enhance their business processes,” said Webb Armentrout, corporate vice president and general manager, Global Partners, Blue Yonder. "The recipients of this year's Partner Awards leveraged their deep technological expertise and domain knowledge, alongside outstanding delivery capabilities, to help our customers meet their business goals and exceed consumer expectations. Congratulations to all the winners!”

To learn more about Blue Yonder’s partners, visit blueyonder.com/partners.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers — all at machine speed. Blue Yonder’s modern supply chain innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

