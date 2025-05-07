Jump and Cetera Join Forces to Further Enhance Compliance, Efficiency and Scalable Growth

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jump, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial advisors and other financial services providers, today announced its strategic relationship with Cetera Financial Group* (‘Cetera’), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub. This collaboration brings Jump’s enterprise-grade, AI-powered meeting assistant to Cetera financial professionals – helping drive scalable growth while enhancing compliance and streamlining firmwide operations across the organization.

The platform automates key functions such as meeting documentation, CRM updates, compliance logging and follow-up workflows—freeing financial professionals to focus on what matters most: delivering meaningful value to clients while driving meaningful business outcomes at the firm level. As enterprise firms face rising regulatory complexity and increasing demands for scalable operations, Jump’s secure and compliant AI solutions offer a competitive advantage.

"Advisors rely on Cetera for technology that helps their business function more efficiently while supporting growth and an exceptional client experience. Our size and scale allow us to identify solutions that can strengthen our enterprise infrastructure in service of our advisors,” said Garrett Beam, head of digital solutions at Cetera. “In our view, Jump separated itself from other AI providers we considered in this space. With Jump, we’re not just enhancing advisor workflows – we’re investing in a more secure, efficient, and innovative future for the entire Cetera community.”

AI has become a fiercely competitive differentiator in the wealth management space, with 85 percent of advisors reporting they've won new business due to another advisor’s outdated technology. Jump is leading the charge—named by Kitces as the category’s market leader and earning the highest satisfaction rating and largest market share among advisor-specific tools, according to the 2025 T3/Inside Information Software Survey. This momentum signals that Jump’s AI-powered solutions aren’t just cutting-edge – they’re the tools advisors trust most. Forward-thinking firms like Cetera understand that delivering exceptional client experiences at scale starts with adopting proven, best-in-class technology.

“AI for advisors has gone from a novelty to a nice-to-have to a must-have over the past 12 months for firms that want to stay competitive,” said Parker Ence, chief executive officer and co-founder of Jump. “We built Jump from the ground up to support not only individual advisors, but also the security, compliance and data needs of enterprises such as Cetera. We’re proud to collaborate with a forward-thinking leader like Cetera to bring that vision to life at scale.”

Advisors using Jump can save one to three hours per work day by cutting administrative work—time they can reinvest in more timely follow-ups, deeper client engagement and higher-quality service. Beyond time savings, Jump captures and structures valuable data from client meetings in real time, giving Cetera a powerful tool to surface actionable insights that help drive smarter decision-making, stronger compliance and firmwide growth. This kind of automation not only enhances the client experience but helps boost advisor productivity, at a time when firms are under growing pressure to scale, serve more clients and keep pace with evolving regulations.

The relationship underscores both Jump’s and Cetera’s commitment to empowering financial professionals with cutting-edge technology that drives efficiency, compliance and valuable insights. To learn more about how Jump can benefit your firm, visit jumpapp.com.

About Jump

Jump is the industry’s leading advisor AI assistant, enabling registered investment advisor (RIA), broker-dealer, and enterprise teams to cut meeting admin by up to 90% while elevating the advisor and client experience. Jump automates meeting prep, note taking, compliance documentation, CRM updates, client recap email, financial data extraction and follow-up tasks, allowing advisors to process meetings in just five minutes – not 60. Jump is made for advisors, 100% customizable, deeply integrated with the tech stack, and designed with safety and compliance in mind. For more information, visit jumpapp.com, or for information about career opportunities at Jump, visit careers.jumpapp.com.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $545 billion in assets under administration and $235 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it’s ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

“Cetera Holdings” refers to Aretec Group, Inc., an affiliate of Cetera Financial Group, the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All such retail firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Cetera Holdings is located at 2301 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 5100, El Segundo, CA 90245.