Cyberlux and TrellisWare Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge FPV Anti-Jam Capability on New UAS Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a leading provider of tactical unmanned aerial systems and advanced defense technologies, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. integrating TrellisWare’s new low-latency, anti-jam waveform for uncrewed systems into Cyberlux’s latest heavy-lift Group 1 rotary-wing UAS platform.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in enabling First Person View (FPV) operations in contested electromagnetic environments. When bridged to TrellisWare’s battle-proven TSM® waveform, the new integration delivers resilient, low-latency FPV flight capabilities while maintaining seamless connectivity to existing deployed TSM networks—a critical advantage for U.S. and allied forces operating in GPS- and RF-denied areas.

Cyberlux’s new UAS platform, purpose-built for the U.S. Special Operations community, now combines heavy-payload capacity and long-duration flight performance with uncompromised situational awareness through this advanced waveform. The result is a mission-flexible, EW-resilient system that enables precise FPV operation in the most demanding operational environments.

“TrellisWare’s newly released uncrewed systems waveform for FPV operation, unveiled at AUVSI last year, is a game-changer,” said Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. “By integrating this technology into our next-generation UAS, we’re not only expanding the tactical capability of our platforms—we’re ensuring our systems remain fully interoperable and battlefield-ready.”

This collaboration reinforces Cyberlux’s commitment to delivering unmatched innovation in unmanned systems, C5ISR solutions, and integrated defense technologies.

To learn more, visit www.cyberlux.com.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) delivers innovative defense technology platforms across unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical communications, and global mission services. For over 20 years, Cyberlux has supported the U.S. Department of Defense and allied military programs with cutting-edge solutions that enable mission success across dynamic operating environments.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies is a global leader in resilient communications technology, delivering advanced waveform innovations for military and commercial applications. With its TSM® waveform at the core of many mission-critical systems, TrellisWare enables robust, scalable, and secure connectivity in complex and contested environments. TrellisWare’s solutions empower forces with seamless communication, situational awareness, and operational success in the most demanding scenarios.

