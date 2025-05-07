-

XTM Files 2024 Annual Financial Results

Revenue Up 34% Year-Over-Year and Adds 689 New Business Locations as Company Sharpens Focus on Achieving Cash Flow Positivity

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE: PAID / FSE: 7XT), a fintech innovator in automated tip calculations, instant payouts for employees and gig workers and earned wage access (“EWA”) through its AnyDay™ platform, today announced it has filed its audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Required Filings”).

The long-term partnership and support from Digital Commerce Bank and its subsidiaries, positions XTM to scale rapidly, backed by strong financial support and a robust infrastructure.

With the April 25, 2025 announcement of a signed agreement with Pateno Payments Inc. (“Pateno”), a subsidiary of Digital Commerce Group, and the resulting long-term partnership and support from Digital Commerce Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company is now well-positioned to scale rapidly, backed by strong financial support and a robust infrastructure.

2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Revenue Growth: Revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $9.1 million, driven by continued demand for XTM’s payment solutions, despite ongoing economic pressures.
  • Gross Dollar Value (GDV): The Company processed more than $800 million in payments to hospitality sector employees — a 21% increase — with 95% of the volume generated in Canada.
  • New Client Growth: XTM added 689 new business locations in 2024, bringing total onboarded locations to more than 3,500 as of year-end 2024.
  • Platform Engagement: Active users on XTM’s Today platform increased by 40% compared to the prior year. An active user is defined as one making at least one transaction via the Today wallet within a 30-day period.
  • Operational Streamlining: The Company focused on operational efficiency, reducing overhead, eliminating redundancies, and investing in long-term sales partnerships to support scalable growth.

Adjusted Financial Metrics (Non-IFRS; see MD&A for definitions)

  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss: Improved 24% to $(14.6) million, from $(19.4) million
  • EBITDA Margin: Narrowed to (161%) from (286%) in 2023
  • Adjusted Net Loss: Improved 6% to $(20.9) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, from $(0.12)

Subsequent Events

  • CAD $13M Credit Facility: On January 1, 2025, XTM signed a CAD $13 million Letter of Credit with Pateno Payments to support growth and cash neutrality, ahead of a planned uplisting to a senior exchange in the second half 2025.
  • Processing Agreement: On April 25, 2025, XTM signed a USD $3 million agreement with Pateno Payments for QRails processing operations. The transaction is expected to cut monthly operating costs by approximately 50%. XTM retains full ownership and management of its proprietary AnyDay™ EWA platform, including client relationships and technology integrations.
  • Denver Office Virtualized: In March 2025, XTM moved to a virtual work environment, divesting itself of significant office overhead expenses.

Filing Details

The audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, are available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

 

About XTM Inc.

XTM Inc. is a global fintech innovator with offices in Toronto and Miami. Through its AnyDay™ platform XTM delivers instant pay and Earned Wage Access solutions to restaurants, hospitality, personal care, and staffing sectors. XTM supports some of North America’s leading brands including Earls, Marriott Hotels, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Cactus Club, and Live Nation.

Learn more at www.xtminc.com.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and may include words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," and similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various risks and factors beyond the Company’s control.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

