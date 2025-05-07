TELUS Digital Expands Partnership with Sumsub to Deliver End-to-End Identity Verification and Fraud Prevention Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS Digital Experience (TELUS Digital) (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading global technology company specializing in digital customer experiences, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Sumsub, a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. The partnership further enables TELUS Digital to deliver seamless, end-to-end trust and safety solutions to its clients to help keep their customers and companies safe while meeting global compliance requirements.

Since 2024, TELUS Digital has been successfully using Sumsub’s platform to support the secure ID verification and onboarding of its global AI community performing remote tasks. With this expanded partnership, these same capabilities are now available to TELUS Digital’s clients in industries where customer trust and compliance are critical factors, including banking, financial services and insurance, and telecom.

Global demand for digital identity tools is surging, driven by rising instances of fraud, regulatory pressures, and the rising need for secure, scalable onboarding, according to a 2025 Everest Group report.

“As fraud becomes more sophisticated, our clients need seamless, secure, and compliant ways to onboard customers and employees, and verify identities at scale,” said Monty Hamilton, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, TELUS Digital. “Recent global research we commissioned shows that in 2025, the majority of large enterprise CX decision-makers are prioritizing and investing in ID verification and fraud detection capabilities, underscoring how critical these capabilities have become. This partnership with Sumsub reflects our broader approach of fusing expert human talent with advanced, AI-powered technologies to empower our clients to address increasingly complex and frequent digital attacks and threats, helping them stay focused on serving their customers with confidence.”

ID verification and fraud prevention may help drive operational savings and financial gains

TELUS Digital clients can now benefit from the company’s full suite of ID verification and fraud prevention tools, which can be strategic drivers of both cost efficiency and revenue expansion, including:

Faster customer onboarding through real-time ID verification, face matching, and biometric authentication, streamlining Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes to verify individuals and businesses quickly and securely, lowering operational costs.

Simplified compliance with automated checks of customers against global watchlists, sanctions databases, and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, helping clients meet regulatory requirements with confidence, potentially avoiding costly penalties and legal expenses.

Advanced fraud detection that flags high-risk activity, such as forged documents, inconsistent geolocation data, or duplicate identities, leading to fewer and smaller financial losses for businesses.

Flexible setup options that allow clients to integrate these tools into their existing systems, through full API connections, low-code platforms, or customizable configurations for technical and compliance teams.

Responding to the rise of fraud

Industry-wide fraud is rising, and technology is making it easier to deploy and harder to detect. Last year, 67% of firms reported a fraud increase, and businesses lost an average of about $300,000 per fraud event, according to Sumsub's Identity Fraud Report 2024. This uptick is being driven by AI-powered scams like deepfakes, synthetic identities, and advanced social engineering tactics that are harder to detect using traditional tools.

At the same time, companies are under mounting pressure to catch fraud early, or absorb the financial losses. In the UK, mandatory reimbursement rules for authorized push payment (APP) fraud, where customers are tricked into sending money to scammers, came into effect in October 2024. Similar regulations are advancing in the EU under the Payment Services Regulation, and in the U.S. through the Protecting Consumers from Payment Scams Act.

“Across industries, organizations are facing growing expectations to strengthen compliance, reduce fraud risks, and onboard customers quickly without adding operational complexity,” said Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub. “Through our expanded partnership with TELUS Digital, we’re making it easier for clients to meet those demands with flexible, integrated tools that support secure onboarding, real-time verification, and early fraud detection, without disrupting the customer experience.”

TELUS Digital partners with innovative brands to manage risk, reputation, security and safety. With more than 78,000 global team members and an established ecosystem of technology partners, we apply a fusion of human expertise and advanced technologies to safeguard trust. Our Trust & Safety solutions include, but are not limited to: fraud detection, Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), anti-money laundering (AML), content moderation, ID verification and access management, and a full suite of digital security services.

To learn more about our solutions and suite of ID verification and fraud prevention solutions we are offering through our expanded partnership with Sumsub, visit: telusdigital.com/solutions/trust-safety-security/financial-crime-and-compliance

Read TELUS Digital's report, Safety in numbers, for global insights on 2025 trends in trust and safety, including ID verification and fraud prevention.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients’ products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX™ is TELUS Digital’s proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com.