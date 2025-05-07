-

Omnissa announces partnership with Nutanix, providing greater flexibility and choice for virtual desktop and apps customers

Omnissa Horizon now supports Nutanix AHV, extending infrastructure flexibility to on-prem and hybrid cloud environments

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnissa, a leading digital work platform company, today announced a partnership with Nutanix, Inc. to bring Omnissa Horizon to the Nutanix AHV hypervisor. The collaboration with Nutanix will give customers more choice in how and where they run virtual desktops and applications—extending Horizon support from public cloud environments to modern on-prem deployments. Customers can now register to request access to the upcoming beta program.

“This collaboration with Nutanix reflects our ongoing commitment to giving customers greater control over how they deploy their virtual workspace platforms,” said Bharath Rangarajan, senior vice president of products and technology alliances at Omnissa. “From day one, Omnissa has prioritized flexibility—whether on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid—by partnering with a broad ecosystem of cloud platform providers. This integration with Nutanix is another example of how Omnissa gives customers the flexibility to run Horizon on the infrastructure that best fits their needs.”

Organizations using Nutanix AHV now will have a seamless path to adopt Horizon and deliver secure, high-performance digital work experiences to their distributed workforces. The integration of Omnissa Horizon with Nutanix AHV will enable:

  • Choice and flexibility: Customers can deploy Horizon on a modern hypervisor designed for hybrid end-user environments, including integration with Nutanix Cloud Platform.
  • Operational simplicity: Nutanix cloud-like infrastructure management combined with app delivery from Horizon, including the unique app provisioning and management capabilities delivered by Omnissa App Volumes, helps IT teams reduce time and cost of VDI and app publishing operations at scale.
  • Seamless hybrid and multi-cloud support: Organizations can run workloads across on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments through a unified platform that delivers consistency and control.

“This partnership combines Omnissa’s trusted platform for virtual desktop and app delivery with modern infrastructure platform, along with our world-class support, partner ecosystem and innovation engine,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP Product Management at Nutanix. “Together with Omnissa, we’re making it easier for our joint customers to simplify end-user computing and support hybrid work across any environment delivered on Nutanix Cloud Platform with the security and control they require.”

Visit the Omnissa Beta Program page or our blog to learn more.

About Omnissa

Omnissa is a leading digital work platform company, empowering the world’s dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company’s AI-driven digital workspace platform helps organizations and their people unlock exponential business value. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa is a privately-held company with 4,000 employees and a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.

