Baltimore City Public Schools Moves to Modernize Nutrition Operations with LINQ

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LINQ, the premier software provider exclusively serving K-12 school operations, today announced a new partnership with Baltimore City Public Schools, marking an important step in the district’s efforts to modernize nutrition services. Serving more than 150 schools, Baltimore has named LINQ as a partner and is exploring the implementation of the LINQ School Nutrition Suite —a unified, cloud-based platform for menu planning, inventory management, and compliance reporting—to drive greater operational efficiency, financial transparency, and student well-being.

“Large metropolitan districts like Baltimore face increasingly complex operational and compliance challenges, and school nutrition is no exception,” said Bryan Jones, CEO of LINQ. “This partnership highlights LINQ’s expanding role as a trusted ally to major districts—helping them streamline operations, free up critical resources, and stay focused on what matters most: improving student outcomes.”

The LINQ School Nutrition Suite brings together leading technologies in a purpose-built platform for K-12 districts. It simplifies day-to-day operations, automates reporting requirements, and helps districts ensure funding compliance—all while improving the experience for staff, families, and students.

The addition of Baltimore builds on LINQ’s strong momentum in major city districts, joining recent milestones with Richmond Public Schools (ERP Go-Live) and Cleveland Metropolitan School District (post-implementation operational impact). Together, these customer milestones reflect rising demand for scalable, secure, student-centered operational solutions across K–12.

About LINQ: LINQ modernizes K-12 school operations with best-in-class, cloud-based software solutions built to help districts return more resources to classrooms. LINQ streamlines finance, HR, nutrition management, and payments into a secure unified platform, reducing administrative burden and untangling workflows. LINQ partners with 30% of school districts across the U.S., helping serve over 1 billion school meals annually to over 17 million students and processing payroll for 364,000 teachers, administrators, and staff. Over 3.4 million registered users on the LINQ Connect app can use it to manage school fees and payments. Learn more at www.linq.com.