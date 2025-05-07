Oceaneering Announces Award of Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair Contract by bp Mauritania Investments Limited

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced that its Offshore Projects Group (“OPG”) has been awarded a multi-year contract by bp Mauritania Investments Limited for the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field.

Oceaneering has a track record of safely providing inspection, maintenance, and repair solutions globally. Share

Oceaneering will support this contract with one of its multi-purpose vessels outfitted with two Oceaneering work class ROVs. The scope of work will also include project management, engineering, and integration services provided by Oceaneering’s local and international personnel. Engineering and pre-mobilization activities have commenced, with field operations expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025. The initial contract duration is three years, with two one-year options to extend.

Ben Laura, Oceaneering’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Oceaneering has a track record of safely providing inspection, maintenance, and repair solutions globally. We believe that our expertise in delivering high-quality subsea solutions in harsh environments, utilizing our advanced products and services, was a key element to winning this contract. We look forward to supporting bp’s operations in this field.”

For more information on Oceaneering’s inspection, maintenance, and repair services, please visit: IMRGE™ Integrated, Customizable IMR Solutions | Oceaneering

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning Oceaneering’s work scope, provision of local and international personnel, contract commencement, and contract duration. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to counterparty performance under contracts and market conditions and other economic factors affecting Oceaneering’s business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. These and other risks are more fully described in Oceaneering’s latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

For more information, please visit www.oceaneering.com.