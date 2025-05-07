Grungo Law Finalizes New Partnership With the Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grungo Law, a premier personal injury firm serving New Jersey and Pennsylvania, announces the launch of its new partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies. Grungo Law's work with the Camden County Miracle League, which provides people with disabilities a chance to play America's favorite pastime, will form a significant part of the partnership, with both Grungo Law and the Phillies dedicating resources to the program’s success. The partnership also adds Grungo Law to the on-field signage at Citizens Bank Park, features it during every Manager's Challenge, and includes in-game callouts from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Does it get better than the Phillies in the summer?” asked Richard Grungo, Esq., founder and CEO of Grungo Law. “Whether you’re down the shore, driving your car, at home, or at the ballpark, the Phillies are intertwined in our lives. And the Phillies organization is everything you want in a partner. Like our firm, they are not only dedicated to success, but also to the people and communities which drive that success.”

The new partnership brings together two organizations that share a drive to win, a strong set of lived values, and a formidable commitment to local communities, families, and charitable organizations.

“A tremendous personal injury law firm, Grungo Law shares our organization’s unwavering commitment to making a difference,” said Phillies Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Brian Fling. “We’re extremely proud to welcome Grungo Law to the Phillies family and have no doubt that this new partnership will be a win for our fans and community.”

“This partnership with the Phillies is a great way to further help our local community,” added Richard Grungo, Esq. “By aligning the great people of our firm and the Phillies organization, we can build on our commitment to our local communities. We work hard to provide elevated service and change how people feel about personal injury law firms and the Phillies provides a great platform to show how we truly value people, their stories, their families, their dignity, and winning for them.”

About Grungo Law: Grungo Law is a premier personal injury law firm servicing New Jersey and Pennsylvania, representing families impacted by personal injury, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, dram shop, workers' compensation, and data breach and cybersecurity litigation. Known for its client-centered approach, the firm combines the newest technology with keen advocacy, and was built on the values of family, honesty, communication, commitment, continuous improvement, and community.

The firm is led by CEO and trial expert Richard Grungo, Jr., Esq., an attorney Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney, a designation held by less than 2.5% of New Jersey lawyers.

More at www.grungolaw.com.

About The Philadelphia Phillies: The Philadelphia Phillies are a Major League Baseball team. They are the oldest continuous, one name, one city franchise in all professional American sports, dating to 1883. The Phillies are a member of the Eastern Division of Major League Baseball's National League. Since 2004, the team's home has been Citizens Bank Park in the South Philadelphia section of the city, where they have captured a World Series championship (2008), three National League pennants (2008-09, 2022) and six NL East titles (2007-11, 2024).

More at www.phillies.com.