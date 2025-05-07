Venu Holding Corporation Partners with Sands Investment Group for Nationwide NNN Luxe FireSuite Real Estate Opportunity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, today announced its official partnership with Sands Investment Group (“SIG”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing net lease companies, to offer innovative NNN real estate opportunities by way of VENU’s most sought after investment opportunities, Luxe FireSuites, located within its premier entertainment venues.

SIG is nationally recognized for its innovative approach to commercial real estate solutions. Through this new partnership, qualified investors can now participate in VENU’s income-producing long-term asset under a triple net lease structure, offering a projected 11-12% cap rate. Like a traditional NNN, this provides a predictable return while shifting the responsibility for property expenses (such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance) onto the tenant, making it attractive to a diverse investment portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have SIG along with us on this journey.” Says J.W. Roth Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU. “Their commitment to world- class client service aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of the entertainment industry. This partnership represents a significant expansion, broadening our reach once again to include a wider network of real estate-focused investors all across the country.”

“What VENU is doing is truly next level.” Says Clifton McCrory, Vice President of Sands Investment Group “Live music is thriving, and they’re leading the charge into a whole new era of opportunity. We’re excited to partner exclusively with them to bring NNN opportunities to SIG investors, it’s an incredible way to amplify any portfolio.”

What is VENU’s NNN Luxe FireSuite??

Luxe FireSuite fractional real-estate ownership investment opportunities are available at all VENU amphitheaters. The Company sets aside a select 10% of the total seating capacity (nearly 35% of the project square footage depending on the location) exclusively for the private use and enjoyment of VENU’s fractional owners. Each unique suite, seating 4-10 fans based on investment level, provides unparalleled financial benefits, investment through guaranteed rents (at applicable locations), and depreciation advantages. Availability is limited—once they're gone, they're gone—making Luxe FireSuites one of VENU's most sought-after opportunities.

To find out more email clifton@sandsig.com.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU’s campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 8,000-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU’s upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU’s vision of redefining the live entertainment experience. Click here for company overview.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit venu.live

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.