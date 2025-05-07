Northern Tool + Equipment Selects TreviPay to Power Pay by Invoice Net Terms Program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, the most-trusted B2B payments and invoicing network, today announced its Pay by Invoice program with Northern Tool + Equipment, a major supplier of tools and equipment. The partnership powers the new Northern Tool Commercial Account program designed exclusively for businesses to provide greater flexibility and convenience in managing payments. The net terms program enables businesses net 30 payment terms and flexible invoicing options to better meet the payment preferences of B2B buyers across America.

Through the new Commercial Account net terms program, businesses served by Northern Tool + Equipment will be able to complete purchases easily across all sales channels. Additional functionality will allow business owners to make purchases and assign other employees to safely pick-up products in-store – an important program customization for Northern Tool’s customers who seek this convenience. McKinsey’s recent B2B Pulse Survey underscores this omnichannel payments expectation, as B2B decision makers are equally seeking in-person interactions, remote communications and digital self-serve options across all geographies, industries and company sizes. More than half of the survey respondents would also switch suppliers if they don’t have a smooth experience across channels.

“Payment experiences serve as critical, but often overlooked opportunities to build B2B customer loyalty,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “Without thoughtful management of payment touchpoints, including seamless payment processes and offering preferred purchase options like net terms, today’s retailers risk losing ground to those that prioritize customer experience at check-out.”

By offering net terms to its business buyers through TreviPay, Northern Tool + Equipment can streamline its accounts receivable processes with automated application decisioning, quick buyer onboarding and a reduction in manual, back-office demands. TreviPay’s technology and managed services enable the retailer to focus on growth and customer care, rather than collections.

“For over 40 years, the folks who tackle the toughest jobs have counted on us to deliver more than just tools—we deliver the kind of service that gets the job done right,” said Lisa Cordes, Director of Finance Shared Services at Northern Tool + Equipment. “Teaming up with TreviPay lets us bring that same no-nonsense, get-it-done attitude to checkout. Because when it comes to payment options, our customers deserve tools that work as hard as they do.”

To apply for the Northern Tool + Equipment Commercial Account, U.S. customers can visit the sign-up page, or visit www.TreviPay.com to learn more about how TreviPay supports B2B invoicing and payments.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. Powering more than $8 Billion in global trade, TreviPay was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Embedded Payment Applications 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (#US51793524, Dec. 2024). With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail and transportation. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.

About Northern Tool

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company’s highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool’s mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.