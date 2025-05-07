American National Bank of Texas Honored With Cornerstone and LiFE Awards During Texas Bankers Association's 140th Annual Convention

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX), one of the oldest and largest independently owned banks in the state, earned the Cornerstone Award and Leaders Financial Education (LiFE) Award during the Texas Bankers Foundation’s annual awards program. The Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the Texas Bankers Association (TBA), the largest state-based trade organization for bankers, announced the prestigious awards last month at the TBA’s annual convention in San Antonio, Texas.

The Cornerstone Award honors member institutions that set the standard for community banking. ANBTX was recognized for its work in Southern Dallas County, which included the opening of a new loan production office in South Dallas’ Fair Park. The new location serves as the home for the bank's Emerging Markets Team and a team of commercial and mortgage lenders that support financial education, small business and job creation in the community. Additionally, the space offers various lending options, such as the ANBTX Ignite Home Loan program, to make homeownership more affordable and achievable for members of the community.

The Leaders in Financial Education (LiFE) Award celebrates member banks' steadfast dedication, unwavering commitment and innovative approaches in advancing financial education. In 2023, ANBTX launched the “Keys To Your Future” program in partnership with EVERFI® from Blackbaud®, a leader in K-12 financial education. The program connected nearly 1,500 students from 20 low- to moderate-income schools across Dallas and Mesquite Independent School Districts to key financial education resources and taught them about how to choose a path, start their careers, achieve success, balance daily life and set life goals.

“ANBTX is honored to be recognized by an organization as reputable and influential as the Texas Bankers Association, a true leader in our industry,” said ANBTX Community Development Officer Fannon Meador. “Throughout our 150-year history here in North Texas, investing in the long-term success of our communities and providing financial education opportunities to our members have been two of our top priorities. These awards serve as a testament to that commitment over the last century and a half and for generations to come.”

This year, ANBTX was one of 11 banks to receive the Cornerstone Award and one of just five banks to receive the LiFE Award.

“It is our great pleasure to recognize American National Bank of Texas,” said Chris Furlow, President and CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. “These awards celebrate the banks and bankers who have made a commitment to positively impact their communities. We are honored to congratulate them on their efforts.”

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK OF TEXAS

American National Bank of Texas, founded in 1875 in Terrell, Texas, is an independently owned bank with assets over $6 billion and 30 locations throughout North Texas, serving Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Van Zandt Counties. As a community bank, American National Bank of Texas offers traditional banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal governments, as well as individual and corporate trust, investment and estate planning services through their Wealth Management Group. ANBTX has consistently been ranked one of the Top Workplaces DFW by The Dallas Morning News. Visit American National Bank of Texas online at www.anbtx.com.

