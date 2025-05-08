Walmart and Alquist Complete 3D Concrete Printed Expansion Of Alabama Supercenter

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart and Alquist today announced the completion of the second groundbreaking 3D Concrete Print (3DCP) project at the Owens Cross Roads, Ala., Supercenter. The walls supporting the 5,000-square-foot pickup expansion were completed in one week and addressed two of the construction industry’s biggest challenges: “takes too long” and “costs too much.” This collaboration continues accelerating both speed and cost-efficiency in commercial construction, setting the stage for future advances.

Setting New Records in Speed and Cost Efficiency

In Alabama, the five-person Alquist team, utilizing two 3DCP systems, printed the 16-foot-high walls on the Owens Cross Roads expansion in just 75 hours during seven operational days, significantly faster than traditional building methods.

“In a commercial construction world that pays so much attention to project timelines and costs, our work with Walmart shows that 3D printing isn’t just a novelty – it’s an innovation ready to scale,” said Patrick Callahan, CEO, Alquist 3D. “With this second project, we’re demonstrating how retail expansions can be faster, more cost-effective, and less wasteful, paving the way for broader adoption in large-scale builds.”

“We’re proving that 3DCP is cheaper and greener than standard CMU construction,” said Darin Ross, president and CEO, FMGI, Inc., general contractor. “This build cost 15% less and produced 55% less waste than the first 3DCP build late last year in Athens, Tenn.”

The Alquist 3DCP crew set a new company record for a project this size, based on speed, and established a new benchmark for cost efficiency in commercial construction. Utilizing 3DCP reduced overall costs for this project versus traditional construction, showing that costs can continue improving as usage scales to additional projects, underscoring the technology's benefits to retail construction timelines and budgets.

“These tests aim to evaluate alternative techniques to traditional construction, while maximizing sustainability,” said LB Johnson, Vice President of Construction at Walmart. “Our approach to innovation is designed to optimize processes and simplify field operations – leading to reductions in project costs and timelines. This will enable speed to market for our customers and help accelerate evolution in the construction industry.”

Additional Benefits of Using 3DCP

Material Efficiency: Reduced material waste by 55%, setting a new bar at less than 5% waste overall.

Reduced material waste by 55%, setting a new bar at less than 5% waste overall. Technology-enhanced Labor: Advanced robotics enabled a five-person crew to complete operations traditionally requiring larger teams, improving deployment speed and consistency.

Advanced robotics enabled a five-person crew to complete operations traditionally requiring larger teams, improving deployment speed and consistency. Resource Optimization: Alquist projected using 130 bags of Sika material but only required 94, thanks to precision printing and minimized waste.

Alquist projected using 130 bags of Sika material but only required 94, thanks to precision printing and minimized waste. Reduced Safety Risks: Workforce safety was improved through on-site robotics as opposed to traditional scaffolding and bracing techniques.

Weathering the Storm: 3DCP’s All-Weather Advantage

One of the most significant advantages of 3DCP is its resilience in adverse weather conditions. Alquist’s team showed a distinct advantage from traditional construction methods, having successfully printed through weather conditions known to delay and halt traditional CMU block construction, allowing the project to proceed ahead of schedule.

FMGI, the general contractor, provided on-site coordination, ensuring the advanced 3D printing process worked seamlessly with conventional construction tasks. Sika USA supplied specialized concrete mixes formulated to deliver both speed and durability under real-world conditions.

3DCP Curriculum Strengthens Technology Workforce Development

As the demand for advanced construction methods grows, Alquist is committed to building a robust, future-ready workforce through its comprehensive 3DCP curriculum—an integral part of the Alquist Ecosystem. Developed in collaboration with Aims Community College in Greeley, Colorado, this multifaceted program equips the next generation of builders with the necessary skills essential for executing and managing large-scale 3D printing projects. By combining hands-on technical training with an emphasis on innovation, the curriculum ensures that workers are prepared to drive the industry forward and embrace the transformative potential of 3D concrete printing.

About Alquist 3D

Alquist 3D is a pioneering construction technology company delivering faster, more adaptable, and cost-effective projects through 3D concrete printing. www.alquist.com

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better—anytime and anywhere—through retail stores, online, and through mobile devices. By continuously innovating in construction, operations, and customer experience, Walmart remains committed to delivering on its promise of better value and a brighter future for the communities it serves. Learn more at www.walmart.com

About FMGI

FMGI is a leading general contractor offering full-service construction solutions, known for integrating cutting-edge technology with proven project-management practices. www.fmgi-inc.com