Vestmark Partners with Corient to Provide Consolidated Trading and Portfolio Management Across Entire Network of Advisors

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vestmark, Inc., a leading wealth management software and services provider, announced today a strategic partnership with Corient, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing wealth advisors. Corient will utilize Vestmark’s portfolio management and trading technology solutions across its entire business.

With Vestmark’s industry-leading technology, Corient will be able to consolidate investment solutions on one platform, centralizing portfolio management and trading capabilities across its approximately $177 billion of assets. This partnership represents a trend among fast-growing wealth management firms, which are increasingly adopting consolidated portfolio management and trading technology to power their growth.

“We are extremely pleased to have been chosen as one of Corient’s key strategic partners. Our goal is to provide them with a robust and consistent technology foundation to power their continued growth,” said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark. “At Vestmark, we understand the importance of flexibility; our solutions are designed to empower firms to effectively support their advisor base while seamlessly integrating the unique capabilities that arise from their growth and evolution.”

“With Vestmark, we have selected a partner that will enable trading at the scale of a leading national wealth manager, such as Corient,” said Lennie Gullan, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Corient. “We are excited about Vestmark’s proven ability to serve clients at scale and look forward to unlocking the capabilities of their powerful and highly personalized trading and portfolio management platform.”

Vestmark supports six of the industry’s 10 largest managed account platforms, with $1.5 trillion in assets flowing through its platform. More than 65,000 advisors supported by Vestmark technology have access to a model marketplace with more than 1,200 strategies.

About Vestmark

Headquartered in Wakefield, Mass., and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark’s solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

About Corient

Corient Private Wealth is a fiduciary, fee-only national wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients. We combine the personal service, creativity and objective advice of a boutique with the power of experienced advisors, extensive capabilities and custom-built strategies to create a differentiated wealth experience. We focus on exceeding expectations, simplifying lives and establishing lasting legacies. Corient is distinguished by its private partnership model, which fosters collaboration and the shared vision of delivering unrivaled client excellence. We have more than 240 partners and over 1,200 employees managing approximately $177.3 billion in client assets (as of December 31, 2024)*. Headquartered in Miami, Corient is a subsidiary of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), a global asset and wealth management company. For more information, visit us at corient.com or LinkedIn.