Imperative Care Launches its Next Innovation to Elevate Ischemic Stroke Treatment and Announces First Patients Treated with Continuous Dual Aspiration Technique

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperative Care, Inc. today announced the Zoom Stroke System has been further expanded with the launch of the Zoom DuoPort technology, which allows physicians to use the novel Continuous Dual Aspiration Technique (CDAT) on two Zoom Aspiration Catheters simultaneously from a single vacuum source. CDAT empowers physicians with enhanced aspiration control and immediate clot feedback from within the sterile field with two Zoom PODs.

“The launch of CDAT and Zoom DuoPort is the result of our direct partnership with physicians who participated in the Imperative Trial and provided feedback on the need to make their procedures more efficient when applying aspiration to two Zoom catheters at the same time,” said Ariel Sutton, EVP and GM of Imperative Care’s Stroke business. “We have introduced a full-system approach, starting with arch access and .088” intracranial access, through complete clot ingestion with asymmetric aspiration. Now, the CDAT approach allows physicians to achieve the benefits of our full system using dual aspiration.”

Earlier this year, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Zoom System, the first comprehensive stroke thrombectomy system to include large-bore .088” catheters indicated for both access and aspiration when used with a Zoom catheter. Clinical data from the Imperative Trial supporting clearance of the Zoom System showed that dual aspiration with Zoom is fast, effective, and safe in patients with a range of complex anatomies. Now with the introduction of CDAT and Zoom DuoPort, the Zoom System is the first and only system to enable continuous dual aspiration for stroke thrombectomy.

“Data from patients treated with dual aspiration in the Imperative Trial demonstrated a 19-minute median case time from groin puncture to mTICI ≥2B reperfusion – the fastest reported time of major prospective mechanical thrombectomy trials1. Zoom DuoPort and the CDAT approach elevates the benefits of dual aspiration even further, with the goal of making stroke thrombectomies with the Zoom System faster, easier, and more effective,” Sutton added.

In one of the first cases, performed by Dr. Hakeem Shakir, M.D., at Oklahoma University Health in Oklahoma City, the patient presented with an occlusion of the ICA-terminus. The Zoom VTK Insert Catheter was used to select the vessel, followed by access with Zoom 88. Both Zoom 88 and Zoom 71 maintained continuous dual aspiration from a single Zoom Pump, enabled by Zoom DuoPort, which resulted in a first-pass TICI 3 revascularization with clot captured in the Zoom 88 catheter.

“In this case, a first-pass TICI 3 result was made possible because of the control I was able to achieve with continuous dual aspiration. Without CDAT, an additional pass would likely have been required,” said Dr. Shakir. “The CDAT approach using the Zoom System represents a significant clinical advancement in the field of stroke care that allows for continuous aspiration on two catheters and rapid, real-time feedback within the sterile field with Zoom POD. Prior to the introduction of Zoom DuoPort and CDAT, I would have to use two pumps to maintain aspiration, or sacrifice aspiration control with a syringe. In my experience, CDAT is a more common-sense approach to aspiration thrombectomy that streamlines the process, optimizes efficiencies and brings me immediate confidence that the stroke-causing clot has been captured.”

About the Zoom Stroke System

The Zoom Stroke System incorporates the Zoom System – the Zoom 35, 45, 55 and 71 catheters, Zoom 88, Zoom 88 Support, Zoom POD, Zoom Pump, Zoom DuoPort and accessories – and the Zoom 6F Insert Catheters, Zoom RDL Radial Access Platform and accessories. The Zoom Stroke System is designed to be a complete stroke system from access through reperfusion for fast and effective clot removal in patients presenting with acute ischemic stroke.

All Zoom Catheters are designed with the unique TRX™ Tip, which provides 15% greater clot engagement area at the tip of the catheter2 and are constructed to enable smooth tracking through challenging vasculature. For complete product information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events, visit: https://bit.ly/3yWkfEJ.

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a commercial-stage medical technology company researching, developing and manufacturing connected innovations to elevate care for people affected by devastating vascular diseases such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. The company is focused on addressing specific gaps in treatment and care to make an impact across the entire patient journey. Imperative Care is based in Campbell, Calif. https://imperativecare.com.

1. Major MT trials with reperfusion times reported: ARISE II, TIGER, PROST, SWIFT PRIME, PENUMBRA 3D, ASTER, COMPASS, DEFUSE 3, DAWN

Note: individual trials are not directly comparable and data is presented for observational purposes only.

2. Vargas J, Blalock J, Venkatraman A, et al. Efficacy of beveled tip aspiration catheter in mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke. Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2021;13:823-826.

Dr. Hakeem Shakir is a paid consultant of Imperative Care.