Caro Federal Credit Union Partners with Tyfone to Enhance Digital Experience

Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced Caro Federal Credit Union (Caro FCU) selected the nFinia® Digital Banking Platform as its digital experience provider.

Headquartered in Columbia, S.C., with $129 million in assets and 7,400 members, Caro FCU was looking for a digital banking platform that offered innovative and creative digital features, not a standard digital banking template. Additionally, the credit union is focused on growing its touchpoints for members and sought more robust features to meet small business owners’ needs.

Anne Shivers, CEO of Caro FCU, said, “With members across the U.S. as well as countries across the world, we needed a solution that could enable us to be at the forefront of technology and would expand our members’ financial capabilities from wherever they are located. We wanted a digital banking platform that would not limit us or our members in their financial journey. Tyfone’s nFinia platform empowers our members and small business consumers to access banking services from any touchpoint, helping them manage their money and plan for the future.”

Tyfone’s open, API-driven platform enables the credit union to build an omnichannel experience for Caro FCU’s members, ensuring they can access the mobile platform any time, from anywhere. Additionally, nFinia’s fraud protections proactively prevent fraudulent activity, rather than detecting it after its happened, offering a seamless user experience while continuing to mitigate risk and fraud.

The credit union partners with Brookland Federal Credit Union (Brookland FCU, $4.7 million in assets, 1,200 members), a minority credit union in the greater Columbia area. Given this unique relationship, it was important to Caro FCU that the new technology provider would support Brookland FCU members as well.

“Part of our mission as a CDFI credit union is to support other organizations that support their communities. Any partner that works with us needs to work with Brookland, and Tyfone was incredibly excited and supportive to extend the most innovative digital capabilities to our partner institution,” stated Shivers. “Tyfone is well-equipped to offer the best tools possible to both Caro FCU and Brookland members and we are thrilled to offer new digital solutions, helping both credit unions flourish and grow.”

Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone, said, “We are proud to partner with Caro FCU to enhance their technology offerings for their members as well as Brookland FCU’s members. Our solution will empower their members to improve their financial lives and strengthen the Columbia community.”

About Caro FCU

Caro Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative providing financial services to approximately 7,400 members with two offices in Columbia and one in Greenville. Membership is open to those affiliated with AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, University of South Carolina, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Midlands Technical College, Coastal Carolina University, Veterans Administration Regional Office, Benedict College, and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. To find out more visit us at smartcaro.org.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.