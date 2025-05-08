Sappi North America Releases Haptics Research Study Conducted in Collaboration with Clemson University

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announced the release of “The Touch Advantage,” a study with Clemson University exploring how touch affects our purchasing decisions and perceptions in the paper and packaging industry. “The Touch Advantage” will launch May 7 at LUXE PACK New York 2025.

The research study analyzes how multisensory packaging, especially the tactile elements, can significantly affect purchasing decisions, brand perception, and customer satisfaction. It specifically explores the correlations between touch and sales, the effects of premium packaging on consumer’s perceptions of product quality, and sensory marketing’s effects on post-purchase experiences, customer satisfaction and reviews.

A few key findings include:

Consumers are 50% more likely to purchase a product after touching its premium packaging just twice. The likelihood increases to 90% after four touches. Impact on e-commerce and unboxing: Premium packaging enhances customer satisfaction significantly, with 95% more positive emotions recorded during unboxing experiences compared to nonpremium packaging.

Premium packaging enhances customer satisfaction significantly, with 95% more positive emotions recorded during unboxing experiences compared to nonpremium packaging. Preference for premium packaging: In comparative tests, products with premium packaging were chosen three times more often than those with nonpremium packaging.

“‘The Touch Advantage’ represents the culmination of years of research and innovation at Sappi North America,” said Patti Groh, Director of Communications at Sappi North America. “This book not only showcases the power of touch in consumer decision-making but also positions Sappi as a leader in advancing the science of sensory marketing. We believe ‘The Touch Advantage’ will be a game-changer for brands looking to deepen their connection with consumers through thoughtfully designed, premium packaging.”

This experiment was conducted in both retail and home environments, incorporating a combination of biometric analysis, eye-tracking technology and controlled consumer surveys. The study uncovers the impact of high-quality materials and tactile finishes in packaging (i.e., embossing, foil stamping, and gloss coatings) on consumer perceptions, shopping experiences and likelihood of purchase, as well as the impact of sensory-rich packaging elements in fostering stronger emotional connections with brands, leading to increased customer loyalty.

“Multisensory packaging is a key factor in marketing products, providing new challenges and opportunities for brand owners, converters, printers, and designers,” said Dr. R. Andrew Hurley, professor of packaging science at Clemson University and a key contributor to the study. “Our research demonstrates the substantial impact that touch can have on consumer behavior and highlights the importance of investing in high-quality, tactile packaging.”

The book presents empirical data and offers actionable strategies for brands looking to enhance their packaging and connect more deeply with consumers. It is a must-read for professionals in marketing, packaging design and consumer behavior, as well as anyone interested in the intersection of neuroscience and branding.

