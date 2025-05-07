-

Teton Advisors Sells the Advisory Assets of Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teton Advisors, Inc. (“Teton”) (OTCQX: TETAA) agrees to sell the investment management account assets of Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (“Keeley”) to GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX: GAMI). The transaction proceeds are tied to performance over a 5-year period and are expected to gross at least $11.5 million.

Keeley manages approximately $975 million of client assets and was purchased by Teton in 2017 from TA Associates at the time with client assets in excess of $2.3 billion. The Keeley accounts have been managed and serviced by a team of Teton and GAMCO professionals since acquisition. The sale culminates a comprehensive strategic alternatives process conducted over the last year.

Teton Advisors, Inc. will share more details on its business plans on an investor call and at its annual shareholder meeting, details which will be released on the Company’s website https://www.tetonadv.com.

About Teton Advisors, Inc.

Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTCQX: TETAA) is a multi-strategy active asset manager, operating a family of Teton Westwood mutual funds. From modest beginnings over 40 years ago, to today, The Disciplined Discovery of Value™ shapes the cornerstone for clients' long-term success.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The financial results set forth in this press release are preliminary. Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations
info@tetonadv.com
www.tetonadv.com

