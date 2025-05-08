-

Cadrenal Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Leadership appointment strengthens strategic and development capabilities

FDA Type D Meeting provides additional guidance for advancing the clinical development of tecarfarin

Collaboration Agreement with Abbott (NYSE: ABT) validates the need for new anticoagulation options

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for patients with cardiovascular disease, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided an update on the strategic focus of the company and clinical development of tecarfarin.

“In the first quarter of 2025, Cadrenal continued to build on the momentum we achieved during 2024,” said Quang X. Pham, Chairman & CEO. “The appointment of James Ferguson, M.D., FACC, FAHA, as our Chief Medical Officer positions us for success in reviewing potential assets to add to our portfolio and designing and executing our clinical program for tecarfarin. The finalized Collaboration Agreement with Abbott validates the critical need in the market for a new anticoagulant for patients with left ventricular assist devices (LVADs). And our meeting with the FDA provided additional guidance in the design of a pivotal trial.”

Highlights from the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025, and Other Recent Events:

Leadership Advances

In February 2025, Cadrenal appointed James J. Ferguson, M.D., FACC, FAHA, as Chief Medical Officer to lead the review of business development opportunities to expand the Company’s pipeline and drive the late-stage clinical development of tecarfarin for conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation therapy.

Regulatory Update

In February 2025, Cadrenal met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Type D meeting. The FDA provided additional guidance on the appropriate design for a Phase 3 tecarfarin trial and welcomed submission of a final study design for review.

Collaboration Agreement with Abbott

In March 2025, we announced a Collaboration Agreement with Abbott (NYSE: ABT) to support our pivotal TECarfarin Anticoagulation and Hemocompatibility with Left Ventricular Assist Devices (TECH-LVAD) trial. Under the agreement, Abbott will share insights from recent HeartMate 3™ clinical trials and will support Cadrenal with trial design, site identification, trial awareness, and HeartMate 3™ expertise.

Operational Milestones

During the quarter, Cadrenal successfully completed the technical transfer and manufacturing of its tecarfarin drug substance (API) from a CDMO site located in Asia to a CDMO site in the United States. This initiative was done to support the company’s clinical and regulatory development strategy for tecarfarin and to improve supply chain security.

Cadrenal also conducted strategic market opportunity research for multiple indications, including patients with left ventricular assist devices. This research indicates that tecarfarin is uniquely positioned to provide clinical value to patients in the rapidly growing LVAD market, which is projected to nearly double by 2032. This research also showed that tecarfarin has the potential to provide clinical benefit in additional high-need cardiovascular, renal, and mechanical heart valve indications, reinforcing tecarfarin’s potential value proposition for patients.

Participation in Key Investor, Medical, and Business Development Conferences

Cadrenal was active during the first quarter in several significant conferences to build corporate visibility and underscore its commitment to advancing innovation in anticoagulation therapy. Investor interactions included participation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, a Company presentation at the BIO CEO and Investor Conference in New York, and, after the close of the quarter, a Company presentation at the Centri Capital Conference at Nasdaq headquarters in New York. Shortly after the quarter's close, Cadrenal participated in the 18th National Conference on Anticoagulation Therapy in Washington, D.C.

Strategic Development Collaborations

Cadrenal continues to explore opportunities to add to the Company’s clinical pipeline and collaborate with potential development partners to advance the development of tecarfarin for patients with LVADs and for other indications requiring chronic anticoagulation.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $1.7 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2024. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $2.3 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2024. Cadrenal reported a net loss of $3.8 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2024.

On March 31, 2025, Cadrenal had cash and cash equivalents of $7.3 million, compared to $10.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company had approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2025.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for patients with cardiovascular disease. Cadrenal’s lead investigational product is tecarfarin, a novel oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant that addresses unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation. Although warfarin is widely used off-label for a number of indications, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it can have significant, serious side effects. With tecarfarin, Cadrenal is advancing an innovative solution to address the unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy, aiming to reduce the clinical complexities of warfarin and capture value in a market with high demand for safer, more manageable treatment options.

Cadrenal is pursuing a pipeline-in-a-product approach with tecarfarin. Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug designation (ODD) for advanced heart failure patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assisted Devices (LVADs). The Company also received ODD and fast-track status for tecarfarin in end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib).

Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing business development initiatives with a longer-term focus on creating a pipeline of cardiovascular therapeutics. For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include statements regarding the appointment of James Ferguson, M.D., FACC, FAHA, as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer positioning the Company for success in reviewing potential assets to add to its portfolio and designing and executing its clinical program for tecarfarin; the finalized Collaboration Agreement with Abbott validating the critical need in the market for a new anticoagulant for patients with left ventricular assist devices (LVADs); Abbott sharing insights from recent HeartMate 3™ clinical trials and supporting Cadrenal with trial design, site identification, trial awareness, and HeartMate 3™ expertise; the LVAD market projected to nearly double by 2032; and tecarfarin having the potential to provide clinical benefit in additional high-need cardiovascular, renal, and mechanical heart valve indications, reinforcing tecarfarin’s potential value proposition for patients. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the ability to utilize Abbott’s expertise to advance tecarfarin, the ability to successfully collaborate with Abbott, the initiation of the pivotal clinical trial for tecarfarin in LVAD patients by Cadrenal; for tecarfarin to provide clinical benefit in additional high-need cardiovascular, renal, and mechanical heart valve indications, reinforcing tecarfarin’s potential value proposition for patients; the ability of Cadrenal to build a pipeline of specialized cardiovascular therapeutics and other assets and the other risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(Tables to Follow)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.
Balance Sheets
 
March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

 

 

(unaudited)

 
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

7,336,072

 

$

10,017,942

 

Interest receivable

24,664

 

38,153

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

575,605

 

42,257

 

Deferred offering costs

8,451

 

14,445

 

Total current assets

7,944,792

 

10,112,797

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

4,678

 

6,944

 

Other assets

3,792

 

3,792

 

Total assets $

7,953,262

 

$

10,123,533

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $

1,278,402

 

$

1,502,468

 

Accrued liabilities

561,764

 

1,181,490

 

Total current liabilities

1,840,166

 

2,683,958

 

Total liabilities

1,840,166

 

2,683,958

 

Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 7,500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized, 1,909,732 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 1,782,486 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

1,909

 

1,782

 

Additional paid-in capital

35,679,350

 

33,160,576

 

Accumulated deficit

(29,568,163

)

(25,722,783

)

Total stockholders’ equity

6,113,096

 

7,439,575

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $

7,953,262

 

$

10,123,533

 

 
CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

 
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

 

2024

 

Operating expenses:
General and administrative expenses $

2,254,577

 

$

1,125,993

 

Research and development expenses

1,667,882

 

629,025

 

Depreciation expense

5,517

 

597

 

Total operating expenses

3,927,976

 

1,755,615

 

Loss from operations

(3,927,976

)

(1,755,615

)

Other income
Interest and dividend income

82,596

 

92,327

 

Total other income

82,596

 

92,327

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss $

(3,845,380

)

$

(1,663,288

)

 
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted (1) $

(2.09

)

$

(1.56

)

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per common share, basic and diluted (1)

1,844,072

 

1,067,231

 

 
(1) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-15 reverse stock split effected on August 20, 2024.

 

Contacts

Corporate and Investor Relations
Paul Sagan
LaVoieHealthScience
(617) 865-0041
psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Media
Andrew Korda
LaVoieHealthScience
(617) 865-0043
akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com

Industry:

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

NASDAQ:CVKD
Release Summary
Cadrenal Therapeutics Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$CVKD
Hashtags
#CadrenalTherapeutics
#ESKD
#Earnings
#LVAD
#NewVKA
#hashtag

Contacts

Corporate and Investor Relations
Paul Sagan
LaVoieHealthScience
(617) 865-0041
psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Media
Andrew Korda
LaVoieHealthScience
(617) 865-0043
akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com

Social Media Profiles
Cadrenal LinkedIn
More News From Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics to Present at Inaugural Centri Capital Conference at Nasdaq

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics to present at inaugural Centri Capital Conference at Nasdaq on April 22, 2025....

Cadrenal Therapeutics Participates in Key Medical and Business Development Conferences

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of tecarfarin, a new Phase 3-ready oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant, today announced its participation in a series of high-profile conferences throughout the second quarter of 2025, underscoring the Company’s commitment to advancing innovation and clinical development in anticoagulation therapy. Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Cole and Chief Medi...

Cadrenal Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2024 Results, Business Highlights, and Path Forward for Clinical Advancement of Tecarfarin

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of tecarfarin, a new Phase 3 ready oral vitamin K antagonist, today reported full year results for the period ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update and highlights of the path forward for the clinical advancement of tecarfarin. “2024 for Cadrenal was a year of focus and laying the foundations for advancing tecarfarin into Phase 3 clinical develo...
Back to Newsroom