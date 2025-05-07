Sovos Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sovos, the always-on compliance company, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Sovos provides end-to-end tax compliance software, enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of e-invoicing, VAT compliance, and real-time regulatory reporting across global markets. With a secure, cloud-based platform, Sovos ensures compliance with evolving tax regulations, streamlining reporting, and reducing risk for multinational enterprises.

"By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Sovos is able to enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class tax compliance solutions to AWS customers worldwide," said Chris Clinton, chief partner officer, Sovos. "Through our work with AWS field sellers and the availability of our solutions in AWS Marketplace, we’re able to simplify the procurement process, helping businesses achieve compliance more efficiently."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Sovos with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Ashland, a global additives and specialty ingredients company, implemented Sovos’ VAT Reporting solution to address the lack of standardization in their approach to compliance, which had become time-consuming and error-prone. With Sovos, Ashland achieved standardization, efficiency, and improved accuracy, reducing the time needed to prepare VAT returns by an average of 30–50% and allowing its team to focus on analysis and process improvements.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Sovos participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes that Sovos customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Sovos’ solutions are available globally. To learn more about the Sovos approach to tax compliance, please read about our Compliance Cloud Platform.

About Sovos

Sovos is transforming tax compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Our flagship product, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes 16 billion+ transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in almost 200 countries.

More than 100,000 customers – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos’ tax and regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.