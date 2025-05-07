In Partnership With Samuel Merritt University, New Ghana Clinic to Deliver Lifesaving Maternal Care Across 11 Villages

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a milestone for maternal healthcare access in rural Ghana, the Kingdom of New Sawereso-Seinuah will open its first-ever maternity clinic on May 8, 2025, thanks to a grassroots international partnership led by Dr. Carmen Ward-Sullivan, associate dean of the College of Nursing at Samuel Merritt University.

Ward-Sullivan, who was honored with the title Nana Ama Manu I, Queen Mother of Development by King Katakyie Agyemang Duah III, spearheaded the project following a 2022 visit to Ghana as part of the "Year of Return" diaspora movement.

“This clinic is more than a building. It’s a declaration that every woman, no matter where she lives, deserves high-quality, respectful care during one of life’s most vulnerable moments,” said Dr. Ward-Sullivan. “I am eager to see the joy on the faces of women who now have a safe, dignified place to give birth."

Located in Ghana’s Ahafo region, within the Asante Kingdom, the clinic will serve an estimated 11 villages in New Sawereso-Seinuah, where women previously delivered babies in makeshift outdoor settings or traveled long distances without transport to the single hospital. Nearby kingdoms such as Sefwi Dome, Sefwi Agyemandiem, Sefwi Sayereso, Naketey, Anwiaso, Sakyikrom and Weijakrom are also welcome to send their women to receive care and deliver their babies at the new clinic.

“Now we have hope that our women can deliver babies in a dust-free, safe environment. Women no longer will have to walk for hours to seek care and deliver their babies,” said His Majesty Nana Katakyie Agyemang Duah III.

The 16-bed clinic will open with five hospital beds and one delivery bed, supported by an initial team of seven nurse midwives and one physician. Basic furnishings and screening rooms will be available, providing a foundation for immediate care. While the facility is not yet fully equipped, community midwives will begin receiving patients immediately following the commissioning ceremony. Plans are underway to expand services as additional funding becomes available.

Maternal mortality, low birth weight and preterm birth are known concerns across the villages served by the clinic, but baseline health data is largely unavailable or incomplete. The absence of consistent tracking has made it difficult to assess the full scope of maternal health challenges in the region, representing a gap this new clinic aims to address. With the opening of the facility, providers will begin systematically collecting health data for the first time, offering vital insights that can inform future care, resource allocation and broader maternal health interventions.

The May 8 celebration will include traditional Ghanaian drumming, dance and ceremonial dress, culminating in a royal procession to the clinic grounds. Local leaders including Chief Katakyie Agyemang Duah III, his wife Oheneyere Ayemang Duah Edith, Divisional Queen Mother Nana Konamah II, Dr. Carmen Ward-Sullivan, along with guests from the U.S., including Ms. Germaine Robinson, Ms. Carla G. Keener, SMU Alumnae Ms. Sharon Simms, RN, Ms. Shynell Cooper, RN and regional health officials including Me Kwadwo Ansong, Me Manu Isaac, director of New Sawereso-Seinuah Health Center and Ms. Asunamah Faustina, in-charge nurse midwife, will attend alongside members of the surrounding communities.

The maternity clinic is one of several development initiatives led by Dr. Ward-Sullivan in partnership with the kingdom. These efforts include the Kingdom Scholars Education Fund, which supports more than 40 orphaned children with access to schooling, uniforms, meals and supplies. Additional plans are underway to establish a student exchange partnership between Samuel Merritt University and Ghanaian health institutions, fostering cross-cultural learning and global health collaboration.

How To Help

To support the continued outfitting and operation of the clinic, donations can be made through the official project site at https://newsawereso.com/donations/

