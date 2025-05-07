Integrated Partners Launches Strategic Partnership With Carefull to Protect Older Clients From Fraud

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $21 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced a new strategic partnership with Carefull. Carefull, the first financial safety platform built to protect the daily finances and identities of older adults and their families, equips Integrated advisors with a modern, AI-powered solution to combat the rising threat of fraud, identity theft and financial scams—particularly among aging clients and their extended families.

"Choosing Carefull as our financial safety partner allows our advisors to offer a high-touch service that protects clients from real-world threats of fraud, scams and money mistakes" - Andree Mohr, President at Integrated Partners Share

“As scammers get smarter, our industry must get smarter, too,” said Andree Mohr, president of Integrated Partners. “Choosing Carefull as a strategic partner allows our advisors to offer a high-touch service that protects clients from real-world threats of fraud, scams and money mistakes. It’s the kind of practical innovation that fits seamlessly into our advisors’ businesses while extending value to the families they serve.”

From suspicious transactions and credit activity to unusual behavioral patterns, Carefull helps detect threats early and guides clients with clear, actionable steps to stop problems before they escalate. This partnership strengthens Integrated’s commitment to innovation by giving advisors a simple way to address growing concerns around fraud and financial caregiving while also helping them deepen relationships with the full family and grow their business. By protecting the whole family, Carefull offers advisors a high-impact way to build multi-generational relationships.

“Fraud and scams have always been a threat—but with AI, they’re becoming more sophisticated. But so are we,” said Todd Rovak, co-founder of Carefull. “This partnership with Integrated represents a shared belief that protecting wealth means protecting more than assets—it means safeguarding the trust, identity and daily financial life of every client. We’re excited to bring this protection to Integrated’s forward-thinking advisor community.”

Advisors will also benefit from a real-time portal that tracks client engagement without requiring them to manage daily operations. This allows Integrated advisors to remain focused on growth, relationships, and outcomes—while offering a meaningful new service that’s already enhancing retention, expandingmulti-generational relationships, and driving new assets under management.

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Integrated’s suite of back-office technology and organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit integrated-partners.com. To learn more about how Carefull can help protect your clients, visit GetCarefull.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 200+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. *$21.3 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $15.6 billion in advisory assets as of 1/31/2025.

About Carefull

Carefull is the first financial safety platform designed to protect aging adults, their families, and financial advisors from elder fraud, scams, and money mistakes. Built to support the unique needs of older adults, Carefull’s proprietary AI provides 24/7 account monitoring, a suite of identity and home protections, along with expert resources to help families and advisors safeguard families’ financial well-being. Financial services use Carefull to deepen relationships across generations, provide proactive protection, and enhance trust with clients navigating both aging and financial caregiving for older adults. Recognized for its innovation in financial safety, Carefull partners with leading firms to put financial care into financial services. Learn more at GetCarefull.com.