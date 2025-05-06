Mokulele Airlines and Japan Airlines Announce New Interline Agreement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (the “Company” or “Surf Air Mobility”), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced that Mokulele Airlines will launch a new interline agreement with Japan Airlines (“JAL”), a leading Japanese airline. This interline agreement expands direct flight connectivity between Japan and Hawaii via Mokulele Airlines, a subsidiary airline brand of Surf Air Mobility. Mokulele Airlines is the largest commuter airline in Hawaii by scheduled departures.

Travelers will be able to book connecting flights with Japan Airlines through Honolulu International Airport (HNL) to Mokulele Airline’s Hawaiian airports, including Molokai (MKK), Kapalua (JHM), Lana’i City (LNY), Hana (HNM), Waimea-Kohala (MUE), and Kailua-Kona (KOA).

Mokulele Airways passengers will have the ability to book connecting international flights to Japan via Japan Airlines.

This interline agreement will increase the Company’s exposure to the large international air travel market between Japan and Hawaii and will ensure a more seamless travel experience with single-ticket issuance for the entire trip and easier itinerary changes and communication in the event of schedule changes.

Deanna White, Surf Air Mobility’s CEO and COO said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Japan Airlines to connect their international passengers to more destinations across the Hawaiian Islands within our Mokulele Airlines network. With a more integrated booking and travel experience, we’re confident both of our customer bases will benefit from the expanded access and more seamless customer service.”

Ross Leggett, Japan Airline's Executive Officer and Deputy Senior Vice President, International Relations & Alliances said, “I am delighted to announce the interline agreement between Mokulele Airlines and Japan Airlines. With this collaboration, the networks of both airlines between Japan and Hawaii will expand, providing our customers with a wider range of travel options and destinations. For those customers visiting Hawaii, this enhanced connectivity means that they now have easier access to many attractive cities in the islands of Hawaii. JAL is always committed to improving customer satisfaction, and this new partnership with Mokulele Airlines is another step in that direction.”

Surf Air Mobility, through its subsidiary airline brands, Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines, has interline agreements with five large commercial air carriers, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Japan Airlines, who fly a cumulative ~435 million passengers per year.

This agreement supports Surf Air Mobility’s initiative to optimize airline operations as part of the Optimization phase of the Company’s Transformation Plan.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform and one of the largest commuter airlines in the U.S. by scheduled departures. It is also the largest U.S. passenger operator of Cessna Caravans. In addition to its airline operations and On Demand charter services, Surf Air Mobility is developing an AI-powered software platform for the Regional Air Mobility industry. The company is also working to commercialize electrified aircraft and developing proprietary powertrain technology for the Cessna Caravan. Surf Air Mobility plans to offer its software and electrification solutions to the Regional Air Mobility industry to improve safety, efficiency, and profitability.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan’s first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 232 aircraft (as of March 2025) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 starting 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 395 airports across 68 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.

For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at https://www.jal.com/en/

Forward-Looking Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding projections of Surf Air Mobility’s market opportunity and market share, potential benefits and the commercial attractiveness to Surf Air Mobility’s customers of Surf Air Mobility’s products and services, and Surf Air Mobility’s profitability and future financial results. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of Surf Air Mobility’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Surf Air Mobility and reflect Surf Air Mobility’s current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility’s future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the inability to accurately forecast demand and manage flight schedules and fleet and crew availability in an effective and efficient manner; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility’s growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility’s customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility’s products and services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility’s obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that Surf Air Mobility files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and Surf Air Mobility’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. Surf Air Mobility assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.