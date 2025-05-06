ReposiTrak Adds 50 Nut Butter Product Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 50 nut butter product suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA’s 2028 deadline.

Among the 50 new nut butter product suppliers are many with a rich history. One is a fourth-generation family farm in California’s Central Valley, known for its walnuts and innovative nut butters. Another is a Chicago-area producer specializing in raw, organic chocolate and superfoods. A third is an Austin-based company offering plant-based, certified organic snack bars and cookies made with simple, clean ingredients.

“In order to do the required recordkeeping, retailers would need to identify every nut butter-containing product and work with suppliers to collect the data for every shipment. That could take months, and there’s still a good chance the data will contain errors or omissions,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Many retailers have opted to use ReposiTrak to collect traceability data for ALL FOODS, so that no foods are missed. We do the supplier setup and error detection, and the retailer gets data that’s as complete and accurate as possible.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.