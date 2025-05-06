OpenVPN Teams with Ingram Micro to Expand Channel Partner Reach and Resources

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenVPN, an industry leader in Virtual Private Network (VPN) solutions, announced today a strategic go-to-market agreement with Ingram Micro. The new alliance will expand OpenVPN’s reach within the technology channel and further enhance Ingram Micro's growing portfolio of cybersecurity offerings, providing channel partners with access to new options for VPN technologies to meet the growing demand for secure remote access and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions.

Under this agreement, OpenVPN’s solutions including Access Server and CloudConnexa will be made available to Ingram Micro’s extensive network of resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) across the United States, with plans to expand the business globally. The relationship aims to provide partners with a pure-play Zero Trust VPN solution that provides the product flexibility, enhanced security features, and ease of use partners and their clients need today.

"We're excited to welcome OpenVPN to our cybersecurity portfolio," said Adam Bellows, executive director and category leader, Networking and Security, Ingram Micro. "Our new relationship with OpenVPN is aligned with our commitment to providing our channel partners with best-in-class security solutions that address the evolving needs of their customers.”

“The OpenVPN partner community is critical to our core goal: protecting businesses with remote or hybrid workforces through our zero trust VPN," said Francis Dinha, OpenVPN CEO. "Ingram Micro has a reputation for their expertise in the cybersecurity market, and this new relationship allows us to leverage their AI-powered platform Xvantage™, alongside their vast network of channel partners and deep bench of business and technical resources. This allows us to expand our partner community and ultimately help ensure more businesses are protected."

Ingram Micro channel partners can now access OpenVPN solutions through the Ingram Micro Xvantage platform, benefiting from streamlined ordering, technical support, and competitive pricing.

This new relationship expands Ingram Micro’s comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, enabling channel partners to better serve their customers' security needs in an increasingly digital world.

For more information about OpenVPN solutions, channel partners should contact their Ingram Micro sales representative, ebgsupport@ingrammicro.com or visit www.ingrammicro.com.

About OpenVPN

OpenVPN's network security solutions provide scalable, secure remote access — giving complete freedom to your employees to work outside the office while securely accessing SaaS, the internet, and company resources. Both products, a self-hosted VPN solution called Access Server and cloud-delivered VPN service called CloudConnexa, include the essential security controls needed to evolve from a trusted-perimeter security model to an identity-based ZTNA approach. Built on the trusted open source openvpn protocol, with over 100 million downloads and 20,000 enterprise clients, OpenVPN products connect your team and resources with security and simplicity.