OneDigital Selects Wealth.com as the Exclusive Estate Planning Partner for Its Advisors

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the leading digital estate planning platform for financial advisors, today announced it has been selected as the exclusive estate planning solution for OneDigital, a national strategic advisory firm providing insurance, wealth management and employee benefit services to small and mid-sized businesses. The collaboration provides OneDigital advisors with access to Wealth.com’s personalized estate planning solutions, enabling them to offer more comprehensive financial planning to their clients. With Wealth.com, OneDigital advisors can quickly provide access to estate planning documents at a fraction of the cost associated with external attorney services.

“Estate planning is an important but often overlooked part of comprehensive financial plans as well as overall health and wellness,” said Gretchen Hilton, wealth field success manager at OneDigital. “We needed a solution that our advisors could easily incorporate into their existing workflows without additional complexity and expense. Wealth.com allows us to provide a more accessible, affordable and personalized approach to accessing estate planning services that meets the needs of today’s clients.”

OneDigital’s advisors can now invite clients to create, manage and update estate planning documents directly through the Wealth.com platform, powered by Wealth.com’s Ester™ AI—the first and most advanced AI agent purpose-built for estate planning. In the last 12 months alone, Ester has analyzed over 4.5 million unique data points to surface key insights and streamline the estate planning process. Clients benefit from intuitive visualizations and a clearer understanding of how their estate strategies align with their broader financial goals. This collaboration also lays the foundation for OneDigital to make estate planning services a core, integrated offering across its platform—meeting the growing demand to connect estate plans with insurance and employee benefits.

“OneDigital is equipping its advisors with best-in-class technology to better serve the evolving needs of their clients," said Tim White, co-founder and chief growth officer at Wealth.com. “Estate planning has traditionally been out of reach for many—overly complex, expensive and siloed. We’ve built a modern, accessible solution that makes estate planning a natural extension of financial advice. With OneDigital’s scale and advisor relationships, we’re excited to bring that experience to more families across the country.”

Currently, more than 60 percent of Americans do not have a will in place. For many, the cost of traditional legal services has been a significant barrier to creating comprehensive estate plans. The Wealth.com collaboration with OneDigital will make estate planning more accessible to a broader range of clients, addressing the growing demand for cost-effective solutions.

“As advisors and advocates, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the value we deliver to clients,” said Andrew Jefferys, national vice president of wealth management solutions at OneDigital. “Wealth.com gives us the ability to integrate estate planning services into the broader financial picture, reinforcing our role as collaborative partners and supporting our clients’ goals—today and in the future.”

Wealth.com’s modern platform helps advisors address every step of their clients’ estate planning journeys, while providing full coverage across all U.S. jurisdictions. Since its inception in 2021, Wealth.com has achieved rapid growth, further accelerated by a $30 million Series A round last year. It now serves as the preferred estate planning platform for more than 1,000 wealth management firms. To learn more about Wealth.com’s advanced, end-to-end estate planning platform, please visit Wealth.com.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 1,000+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked Wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, Wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

About OneDigital

OneDigital’s team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. The insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for its culture of caring, OneDigital’s teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on OneDigital’s teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.