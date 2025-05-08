Mercer Advisors Celebrates Key Milestones in Expanding Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the milestone of welcoming its 100th M&A partner since initiating its inorganic growth strategy in 2016. Over the last nine years, Mercer Advisors has established itself as one of the premier integrators of growth-oriented, fiduciary-based advisors dedicated to enhancing their clients’ financial lives.

Integrating 100 M&A partners to date has enabled Mercer Advisors to scale its fully integrated family office platform, making sophisticated wealth management services accessible to more families across the country. Each partner embraces Mercer Advisors’ planning-first philosophy aimed at supporting better financial outcomes. Advisors and their teams are empowered to deliver exceptional personalized care to clients with the full support of in-house specialty teams such as tax and estate planning, a 100+-person investment team, operational support resources, and enterprise-grade technology and infrastructure.

“Every partner firm that has joined Mercer Advisors has significantly enriched our culture, enhanced our ability to serve existing clients, and enabled us to reach even more families who can benefit from our services,” said Dave Welling, CEO at Mercer Advisors. “Each new partner becomes a co-architect in crafting what our clients deserve and what the market sorely lacks – an elevated client experience where we strive to build a family office around every client we serve. In our model, integration leads to empowerment, enabling these firms to serve clients, create opportunities for their teams, and leverage their specific expertise on local markets, client segments, and more to drive future growth.”

Partner Firms Expand Depth

As new partners join, Mercer Advisors adds capacity, talent, geographies and capabilities. For example:

Geographic leadership: Mercer Advisors went from having an $800 million office in Atlanta to now having over $5 billion in client assets in the area, driven by several strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth.

Mercer Advisors went from having an $800 million office in Atlanta to now having over $5 billion in client assets in the area, driven by several strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth. Tax Expertise: The company has integrated seven firms with tax practices, building out and enhancing its in-house tax planning and preparation team (now 80 professionals strong).

The company has integrated seven firms with tax practices, building out and enhancing its in-house tax planning and preparation team (now 80 professionals strong). UHNW Family Office: The integration of several multi-family-office RIAs has augmented the company’s UHNW service model and private markets expertise.

Employee Ownership Unifies Culture

Under the leadership of Welling and President Daniel Gourvitch, Mercer Advisors has expanded opportunities for all employees, not just selling principals, to be owners in the company through a variety of equity programs. As an example, all full-time employees have the opportunity to participate in the company’s Path to Partnership employee stock purchase program. Today, approximately half of the company’s employees are equity owners, supporting a singular mission and one-team culture.

“We’re proud to have built a true partnership of professionals who have decided to work together with a shared belief that we can deliver better outcomes for families by working as a unified team,” said Gourvitch. “The promise of Mercer Advisors to our clients is larger than what any one of us could deliver or achieve on our own or in a smaller group.”

Nancy Hughes, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor and employee shareholder, who joined Mercer Advisors through the acquisition of Waypoint Capital Advisors in the fall of 2024, is one example of hundreds of advisors who have been able to provide greater value to clients since partnering with the firm.

“As we were looking at partners, we had three criteria – it needed to be better for our clients, our team, and our partners – and in that order,” said Hughes. “In such a short amount of time, we have already experienced the benefits of deeper resources for our clients, including private market investments due diligence, tax planning capabilities, and estate planning solutions. From the moment we met, we immediately realized Mercer Advisors exceeded our expectations in all three areas.”

Mercer Advisors remains very active and interested in adding more like-minded partners to its team. Led by Martine Lellis and Ted Motheral, Mercer Advisors’ M&A Partner Development team is responsible for helping potential partners understand the benefits for clients, employees, and themselves of joining one of the leading RIAs in the country.

About Mercer Advisors

Mercer Advisors, the #1 ranked RIA firm in the nation according to the Barron’s 2024 Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms, was founded in 1985. For 40 years, Mercer Advisors has been trusted to help families amplify and simplify their financial lives. The company offers comprehensive, fee-based family office services, including financial planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,270+ employees, and operates nationally through more than 100 locations. Mercer Advisors has $71 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com and merceradvisors.com/partnerwithus.

Important Information

Company statistics as of March 31, 2025. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) as well as assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors’ portfolio management system.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unaffiliated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors’ investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly, as such additional fees may apply. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s), where the Strategic Partner will provide necessary services relative to the marketing, placement, and servicing of the insurance products, including without limitation preparing and presenting illustrations, supporting the underwriting process, assisting with the completion and execution of applications, delivering policies, and servicing in-force business. MAIS and the Strategic Partner will be listed as either “agents” or “co-agents” on the policies. While Mercer Global Advisors does not receive a referral fee, Strategic Partner receives a percentage of the commission revenue. MAIS and Strategic Partner do have a revenue sharing agreement.

2024 - Barron’s Top 100 RIA methodology

Mercer Advisors was ranked number 1 for firms with up to $70 billion in client assets. In 2024 Barron’s ranked the largest registered investment advisor firms separately from its broader RIA ranking. For Barron’s Mega RIAs list, they selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that created a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Advisers who wish to be ranked fill out a 100+ question survey about their practice. Barron’s verifies that data with regulatory databases and then Barron’s applies their rankings formula to the data to generate a ranking. The formula features three major categories of calculations: (1) Assets (2) Revenue (3) Quality of practice. In each of those categories Barron’s does multiple sub calculations including asset type, growth, client retention, technology spending, succession planning, diversity of their teams, charitable and philanthropic work and compliance records. No fee was paid for participation in the ranking, however, Mercer Advisors has paid a fee to Barron’s to use the ranking in marketing.

Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see participation criteria/methodology). Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, Mercer Advisors did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mercer Advisors by any of its clients.