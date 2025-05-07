Amnic Introduces Amnic AI, A FinOps OS, Powered by Context-Aware AI Agents

LOS ALTOS, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amnic, a leading cloud cost observability platform, today unveiled Amnic AI, a FinOps OS powered by AI agents, and built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amnic AI functions as an operating layer and helps create seamless management of core FinOps tasks and processes. With Amnic AI, businesses can deploy specific FinOps agents, reclaim hours of debugging costs, build persona-specific reports, perform RCA, and carry out daily FinOps-related operations. The contextual awareness of each of the agents allows them to augment everyday FinOps processes, tailor outcomes to roles across FinOps, DevOps, SRE, Finance and Management to maximize their financial investments on the cloud.

“With Amnic AI, we are delivering context aware agents that move away from the traditional system of ‘click and visualize’ to an interface that is built for the demands of today’s AI-native world” Share

“With Amnic AI, we are delivering context aware agents that move away from the traditional system of ‘click and visualize’ to an interface that is built for the demands of today’s AI-native world,” said Sathya Narayanan Nagarajan, Co-founder of Amnic. “Our goal is to democratize the understanding of cloud costs across stakeholders in the organizations while empowering FinOps professionals with an autopilot to move at an unprecedented speed and efficiency. Delivering role based contextual cost insights to every stakeholder in the organization remains at the heart of our mission.”

Amnic AI is initially rolling out four FinOps agents:

Amnic X-Ray: High-level spend analysis; benchmarking; identifies areas of inefficiency and optimization focus.

High-level spend analysis; benchmarking; identifies areas of inefficiency and optimization focus. Amnic Insights Agent: Natural language insights, FOCUS ™ aligned personalized by persona (CFO, CTO, FinOps, DevOps); cloud-aware and role-aware.

Natural language insights, FOCUS aligned personalized by persona (CFO, CTO, FinOps, DevOps); cloud-aware and role-aware. Amnic Governance Agent: Proactive anomaly detection, RCA (root cause analysis), budgeting alignment, and forecasting.

Proactive anomaly detection, RCA (root cause analysis), budgeting alignment, and forecasting. Amnic Reporting Agent: Auto-generates stakeholder-specific reports (e.g., C-level vs. Product Team) with context-appropriate depth.

Amnic AI’s FinOps OS allows the agents to mirror the entire cloud cost lifecycle across the Inform, Optimize and Operate phases of FinOps, turning cloud cost management into a system of insights. While the X-Ray agent operates across discovery, to diagnose the overall financial health of the cloud infrastructure, spend and determine areas that are unusually high. The Insight Agent allows users across roles to query using natural language, reveal where the excess lies and the cost usage patterns across network, storage, computer, data transfer and more. The AI agents can measure the outcome, quantifying cost savings and operational impact.

The Governance agent performs anomaly checks, conducts RCA, manages forecasting and checks budget alignment, across various teams to ensure costs stay under control.

The Reporting agent manages the end to end of the reporting toolchain across the various stakeholders in the organizations, aligns it to the language of their business unit and requirements, and can be set up on a cadence to ensure reports are either instantly generated or sent at pre-determined timelines or intervals.

Amnic AI uses Amnic’s powerful Cloud Cost Observability Engine to simplify complex cost analyses for technical and non-technical stakeholders alike. Built on Amazon Bedrock, Amnic AI uses Claude Sonnet 3.5 v2 and Claude Sonnet 3.7. It is also powered by AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Amazon Relationship Database Service (RDS), Amazon S3, and more.

Amnic AI will be available on AWS Marketplace starting from May 7, 2025, allowing customers across the globe to purchase it directly from their AWS accounts. Amnic is an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, and has used AWS Marketplace to achieve go-to-market scale and business growth across Asia-Pacific and North America. Amnic’s technology infrastructure is built on AWS services and products, and it has helped Amnic accelerate the development and deployment of its product offerings, including FinOps OS, bringing AI agents to the hands of FinOps practitioners around the globe. Last year, Amnic also launched Amnic Co-Pilot, an AI assistant for Kubernetes cost management, and built on a suite of advanced AWS technologies, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and underlying GPU nodes.

“Amnic exemplifies how startups can use AWS's AI and global infrastructure to solve critical business challenges,” said Kumara Raghavan, Head, Startups, AWS India and South Asia. “Built on Amazon Bedrock and our comprehensive cloud services, Amnic’s transformative enterprise-grade FinOps solution helps businesses across industries optimize their cloud investments. We’re thrilled to support Amnic's journey as they scale globally and continue innovating with AI.”

Early estimates indicate that businesses can manage over 30% of their daily FinOps processes and save approximately 3 hours a day using Amnic AI. Among early Beta users, Amnic AI’s agents have demonstrated a host of tangible benefits, including:

Complete cloud cost health check and analysis in under 30 seconds

Saving up to 24 hours a month on reporting-based tasks

Helping FinOps practitioners reclaim two hours each day on daily scheduled processes

Identifying anomalies and performing RCA to correlate cost spikes within deployment levels, reducing time spent debugging by nearly 90%

2x faster cost breakdowns for specific stakeholders within the organization using simple, natural language queries

Helping improve resource utilization by as much as 37% with continuous and autonomous cost observability

Early response from Beta user:

“Having tried Amnic AI early on, the efficiency is tangible, freeing up a significant portion of our time when it comes to routine work around our cloud costs. We are able to generate reports in minutes as opposed to the 6 hours a week spent on curating data and building them, while we are able to gain answers to complex questions in seconds,” Abhra Dasgupta, Senior Director, Uni

Traditional FinOps solutions have heavily relied on FinOps practitioners investing significant hours navigating the complexities of the multiple tools they utilize for their cloud cost optimization. Amnic AI simplifies the assimilation, contextualization, and operationalization of multi-cloud spend management, aligning to the FOCUS™ specs and engaging users in natural language queries. Amnic was founded in 2021 as a Cloud Cost Observability Platform, helping businesses understand their cloud costs at the most granular level. The launch of Amnic AI marks a leap forward in the way teams engage with their cloud costs.

About Amnic

Amnic is a FinOps OS, helping businesses gain clarity on every dollar of their cloud spend using AI agents. With Amnic, teams can deliver context aware and role specific cost insights that bring together the financial, business and engineering contexts within modern cloud teams. Leading FinOps, DevOps and Engineering teams rely on Amnic to help create cloud cost accountability, better cost allocation and manage their infrastructure spend more efficiently. Founded in 2021, Amnic is headquartered in Los Altos, California, with offices in Bangalore, India. Visit www.amnic.com.