eServices Payment Technology and Quick Med Claims Elevates the EMS Billing Experience, Making Payment and Other Communications Easier and More Patient-Friendly

eServices Payment Technology announces its enhanced integration of eServicesConnect with Quick Med Claims (QMC) and its advance EMS billing software, Q-Vert. eServicesConnect is a comprehensive technology solution that creates a virtual experience for patients to complete surveys, provide insurance authorization, pay a bill and engage community.

Since 2013, eServices has partnered with QMC, providing online patient payment portals, back-office lockbox solutions, patient communications, and membership management. The integration of eServicesConnect with QMC’s billing platform, Q-Vert, delivers real-time connectivity between patient payments and billing operations — streamlining workflows and enhancing the patient experience. This integration enables faster, more convenient communication options, including secure text message delivery.

"At eServices Payment Technology, we're dedicated to simplifying the payment experience for patients, billing staff and our EMS professionals," said Jesse Siefert, CEO. “This expanded partnership with QMC is another step forward in making healthcare payments smoother and smarter for everyone involved.” With this enhanced integration, providers can instantly share payment info and insurance updates, streamlining back-end operations and making the process easier and faster for patients.

“QMC is committed to simplifying the complexities of revenue cycle management, enabling our EMS clients to focus on what they do best — providing life-saving care for their communities,” said Kandi Sigona, Chief Revenue Officer at QMC. “Strategic partnerships are essential to fulfilling this mission. Collaborating with innovative partners like eServices to develop solutions that streamline billing and improve the patient experience directly aligns with our value-driven strategy.”

About eServices Payment Technology: Since 2013, eServices Payment Technology has been an innovative, agile company built on the entrepreneurial spirit. Our cloud-based and user-friendly platform provides bolt-on payment processing primarily targeting the Fire/EMS industry. In addition to credit card processing, our innovative modules provide unique solutions for Memberships, Donation Management, Event Management, Invoicing, Medical Billing, and other Payment Processing Tools. Each component is fully integrated yet flexible, allowing the client to implement only the processing tools needed.

To learn more, visit www.eservicestech.com

About Quick Med Claims:

Quick Med Claims (QMC) is a national leader in EMS billing services, proudly serving ground EMS and air medical providers across the U.S. since 1991. QMC delivers end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions designed to streamline operations, improve financial performance, and support the long-term sustainability of EMS organizations.

Learn more at www.quickmedclaims.com.